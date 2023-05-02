Mrs. Nancy “Mo” Elaine Kell Harrison, age 74, of Tallapoosa, GA, passed away April 26, 2023. She was born August 12, 1948 in Atlanta, GA to the late Floyd Kell and Jacqueline Polk Gillman. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister and brother in law, Dianne and Mike McMichael.
Nancy, sometimes affectionately called “Mo” or “Granny Mo” enjoyed gardening, sewing, crafts and crocheting. She was a member of Boiling Springs Baptist Church in Alpharetta. Above all else, she loved and adored her grandchildren the most.
She is survived by her daughter and son in law, Tonya and Joel Wilson, of Bremen, GA; son, Kenny Bradford, of Villa Rica, GA; grandchildren, Brandy Stapler, Haley O’Leary, Harley Bradford, Nikki Shelton, Abi Wilson, and Samantha Bradford; great grandchildren, Olivia, Catherine, Piper and Teagan; and sister and brother in law, Angela and Alex Huggins, of Smyrna, GA.
A gathering was held at Miller Funeral Home Friday, April 28, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. to celebrate the life of Nancy.
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, GA.
To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Harrison as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.