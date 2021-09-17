Nancy Hutcheson

Mrs. Nancy Whitman Hutcheson, 70, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021.
Mrs. Hutcheson was born in Carroll County, Georgia, on April 28, 1951, the daughter of the late Orin S. Whitman and Edna Ruth Pullen Whitman.
She was a paraprofessional at Maple Street School before retiring, served as a Pink Lady with Tanner Auxiliary and was a member of the Carrollton First United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Larry “Hut” Hutcheson; sons and daughters-in-law, Dan and Lara Hutcheson, Matt and Bethany Hutcheson, all of Carrollton; grandchildren, Madison, Emmelia and Hailey; brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Bonnie Whitman, of Atlanta.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Emily Hutcheson.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. A memorial service will follow the visitation at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Rev. Ken Stephens and Rev. Larry Patton officiating.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
