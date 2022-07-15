Nancy Ellen Harris, age 83 of Carrollton, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022. She was born on February 23, 1939, in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of the late Howard Brandt and Dorris Gerber.
Mrs. Harris received her bachelor’s degree in education at Cleveland State University and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Scott and Vickie Cottrill, Todd and Lara Cottrill; daughter, Janis Riter and stepdaughter, Romona Harris; several siblings and loving grandchildren.
In keeping with the family’s wishes, her body will be cremated, and her family will announce her memorial services at a later date.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel of Carrollton has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.