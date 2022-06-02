The Carroll County branch of the NAACP has selected the recipients of their annual scholarship for 2022 high school graduates.
Since 2014, the Carroll County branch of the NAACP has awarded scholarships to superlative students who exhibit a prominence in academic excellence and strong leadership in school and their communities.
Mr. James Stocks, branch president, and the scholarship selection committee are diligent and dedicated to supporting future leaders through providing financial assistance for collegiate aspirations.
The NAACP scholarship will make a tangible difference for the recipients and delivers the message that the organization cares about higher education.
The 2022 NAACP Carroll County scholarship recipients are:
Bowdon High School- Keshawn Ridley
Carrollton High School- Carladrian Lawson
Central High School- Kira Babbs
Temple High School- Percina Boston
Villa Rica High School- Jaylin Hesler
