President Dominque Conteh

The Carroll County branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and local residents gathered to protest against the black targets used during a firearms training course which caused a controversial debate.

During Juneteenth weekend, on Saturday June 17, 2023, the Villa Rica Police Department (VRPD) released photos of a black man being used as a shooting target with no other race visible alongside it. 