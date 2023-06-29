The Carroll County branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and local residents gathered to protest against the black targets used during a firearms training course which caused a controversial debate.
During Juneteenth weekend, on Saturday June 17, 2023, the Villa Rica Police Department (VRPD) released photos of a black man being used as a shooting target with no other race visible alongside it.
On Thursday June 29, 2023 at 1 p.m. the Carroll County NAACP held a peaceful protest to discuss the improvements that need to be administered within the city’s police department. Several organizations came out to support this effort such as the Carroll County democratic party, NAACP unit branches and state conference, members from the Rainbow Coalition and Villa Rica residents.
“It was painful to look at that Facebook post. It was even more painful to think about what it means,” said Brian Hagle, Carroll County democratic party member. “When you put up a real picture of a person at target practice what are you doing?”
“There’s a problem with white supremacy here, it’s kind of an underlying silence no one wants to talk about.” said Shanita Benton, a Villa Rica native. “How do you want our black and brown people to trust law enforcement if we see ourselves depicted as a target in your training?
“When are we gonna start being the America that we say we are on paper,” she continued.
After the protest the NAACP President Dominique Conteh and other officials held a meeting with several Villa Rica city official members including Mayor Gil McDougal and Chief Michael Mansour at 2 p.m. to put their stance into action. They requested that the VRPD conduct multicultural diversity training implemented by the NAACP, to use silhouette targets instead of picture targets and a formal apology from the city to the community.
“I want them [the community] to be aware that I am aggressively handling our concerns, their concerns, and that we will be heard,” said Conteh, who is President of the NAACP Carroll County branch.
The mayor has promised to conduct a full investigation, with tasking the city attorney and the HR director with selecting an outside agency for a third party assistance. Conteh also requested the police department to partner with not only the Carroll County NAACP, but other activists and organizations representing the black and brown community as well.
“This is not necessarily a black or white issue, this is just a right or wrong issue and it's just wrong,” said Joseph Long, community activist. “Here in America Black is not a nationality. We are the only nation inside of a nation without a nation fighting against a nation.”
McDougal said he feels positive about the discussion and the plan of action moving forward.
“The posting of these images display the lack of judgment, but let me also be clear that I support our police officers and if a mistake is made like this one it is my job to make sure we investigate it, that we learn from it, and we make sure it never happens again and that's what I intend to do here,” said McDougal.
Chief Mansour did not have any comments however, he agreed to use silhouette targets in the civilian gun safety training upon awaiting the third party’s investigation to determine if human targets will be utilized at all.
Conteh said she feels confident about the meeting and that change is yet to come from Villa Rica providing justice and peace, and if there is foul play discovered within the investigation disciplinary actions will be enforced.
“I am cautiously optimistic, there is great verbiage right now but I am waiting for action,” said Conteh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.