Eight years ago, Mount Zion High School had no problem outfitting its marching band. When new director Scott Jones looked at the group's roster at the time, he saw only 20 names, and that number included the color guard.
Now, following an amazing transformation that included the addition of Alex Ansaldo as the Mount Zion Middle School band director, the high school marching band fielded 80 members this past fall during football season, the concert band currently numbers approximately 100 students, and the 6th-8th grade program ranges between 150-170 participants each year, depending on the size of of the 6th grade classes.
However, with growth often come growing pains.
"About six years ago we realized that that the uniforms needed to be replaced because the program was growing at a faster pac than even I had expected," Jones explained, "but we were in a financial bind because that year we had a much larger number of students who wanted to be involved than we had anticipated. Great problem to have, but we had no uniforms for that number."
According to Jones, under a time crunch with marching season quickly approaching, the decision was made to go with a digitally printed uniform that is made out of athletic t-shirt material.
"The company told us that if we took care of them they could last 3-5 years, but most people use them for one year and get new ones. That was six years ago," Jones said, "and although they have served their purpose, we are now starting to see tearing, staining, fading, and the fabric is just giving out."
With the additional issue of having to add more uniforms as the program grew, there also was a problem in trying to match the existing digitally created uniforms with new ones in which there was not a perfect match. Up close, according to Jones, there was a discernible difference in color.
"We have been trying to patch this issue, but the time has come to try and make something happen that can last 20 years instead of three or five," Jones said.
Uniforms are one of the mosts expensive items seen on the football field. Including the jacket, pants, gloves and the additional accessories that comprise the complete uniform, the cost can range from $400 to $500 to outfit a band member, Jones said.
The parent band booster club, alumni, and other contributors have assisted in raising money for the band program through the years, but the COVID pandemic derailed such annual fundraisers as a barbecue and multiple car washes.
"We have done an online popcorn fundraiser, sold cookie dough, and are currently selling Mount Zion door hangers," Jones noted, "and our largest project, the Car and Craft Shows were held last all, but the turnout compared before COVID was not quite as good."
He explained that the band is also selling sponsorships and advertising.
Jones said that although the Carroll County School System does not assist specifically with uniforms, the Board of Education and system leadership does provide incredible support in the purchase of instruments, music and equipment, which in turn allows the band, booster club, parents and band members to focus on fundraising efforts towards such items as new uniforms.
Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor of the project should contact Jones at scott.jones@carrollcountyschols.com to receive a digital copy of the sponsorship packet.
Individual charitable donations can be made by sending it in through the mail to the high school at 280 Eureka Church Road, Carrollton GA 30117 or via he following link:
