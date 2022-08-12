Chelsey Hogsed was the hero for Mt. Zion softball on Thursday, as she gathered four hits on the night including two homers, leading the Lady Eagles to a barn-burning 17-12 win over Armuchee.
Armuchee had a very productive seven runs in the fourth inning with RBI contributions from Izzy Espy, Kirsten Conti, and Sara Harris, but the Eagles still managed to pull off the victory in the end.
Mt. Zion first took the lead batting in the second inning when Emily Byrd drove in one on a double to center field. This would be the Eagles' most productive inning of the game with a total of six runs, led by Byrd, Hogsed, Elayla Phillips and Kamie Turner, who all drove in runs.
However, the Lady Eagles would not take the lead for good until the fourth inning when they scored three runs, including a Hogsed two-RBI double on the first pitch of her at-bat and a Kayley Lepard line-out that drove in an extra run.
Phillips started on the rubber for Eagles, going three-and-a-third innings, allowing ten runs on ten hits. Hogsed came into the game in relief, going for the remaining three-and-two-thirds innings, surrendering just two runs on three hits with two strikeouts and a walk.
On the other side, Harris spent all six innings in the pitcher's circle for Armuchee, allowing 17 runs on 20 hits, striking out five and walking one.
Mt. Zion blasted two home runs on the day, both by Hogsed, who had a three-run shot in the second inning and a two-run homer in the sixth.
In total, Mt. Zion tallied a whopping 20 hits, as Hogsed, Lepard, Maddy Cross, Daelyn Woods, Addison Corn, and Phillips all collected multiple hits for the Eagles. Lepard and Hogsed each had four hits to lead the team.
Armuchee also had a very active day at the plate, racking up 13 hits in the game, led by Espy, Emily McBurnett, Harris, Conti, and Kenzie Osborn, who all had multiple hits for the Lady Indians.
Mt. Zion (1-1) will play at home once more against Darlington this Monday at 5:30 p.m. Armuchee (1-3) will travel to take on North Murray in a double-header starting today at 10 a.m.
