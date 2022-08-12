Chelsey Hogsed was the hero for Mt. Zion softball on Thursday, as she gathered four hits on the night including two homers, leading the Lady Eagles to a barn-burning 17-12 win over Armuchee.

Armuchee had a very productive seven runs in the fourth inning with RBI contributions from Izzy Espy, Kirsten Conti, and Sara Harris, but the Eagles still managed to pull off the victory in the end.

