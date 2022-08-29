MT. ZION — The Mt. Zion Eagles had another big win last Friday night, this time a shutout 43-0 win at home against the Greenville Patriots.
"I was proud of our kids' effort. We got after them," said Mt. Zion head coach Brad Gordon.
"I'll be honest with you, Greenville was struggling Friday night," he said. "They lost their starting center on the first play of the game, and from that point on, they had a hard time getting in rhythm on offense."
But as for Mt. Zion's offense, it is a talented skill position group that has driven the team to big wins early in the season.
"Like we said from the get-go, offensively, with our skill kids right now, you have a chance to make a big play every time you snap the ball."
Said Gordon, "Right now, I'm excited about what I see."
Out of these skill position players, Stanley Cross had a two-touchdown night passing against Greenville, both big plays of 48 yards and 68 yards to wide receiver Malachi Ackles.
Another stand-out performance for the Eagles was senior running back Sherrod Montgomery, Jr. who finished the night with three rushing touchdowns including a long run of 43 yards. He also had an interception playing safety on defense for the Eagles.
"We expect him to have good games every Friday night," Gordon said of Montgomery. "He came out and had a good game offensively and defensively for us again. He's already got a couple interceptions."
The Eagles will be facing a bit tougher competition this upcoming Thursday on the road against 2A school Jordan, and they are preparing as such.
"Defensively, we're preparing for the spread. They like to play the ball all over the place. They get in the 'I' formation, and next thing you know, they're in doubles, trips, quads and everything else, so we're pretty much preparing for all."
"We're working on the Eagles instead of working on Jordan, just to be honest with you. We're concentrating on ourselves and working on fundamentals. If you do that, good things will happen on Friday night.
As previously mentioned, Mt. Zion's game this week will be at Jordan on Thursday night, and it will kick off at 7 p.m. from Columbus, Ga.
