Sherrod Montgomery

Mt. Zion's Sherrod Montgomery had three rushing touchdowns in a 43-0 win over Greenville on Friday. The Eagles will play a Thursday-night matchup at Jordan this week.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

MT. ZION — The Mt. Zion Eagles had another big win last Friday night, this time a shutout 43-0 win at home against the Greenville Patriots.

"I was proud of our kids' effort. We got after them," said Mt. Zion head coach Brad Gordon.

