Carson Ray Buzzer Beater

Haralson County's Carson Ray hit a buzzer-beater three pointer to beat Murray County 52-51 on Friday. The Rebels followed it up with another one-score win against Mt. Zion on Saturday, 59-57.

 Photo by Lisa Hughes

Mt. Zion and Haralson County faced off for a set of area rivalry basketball games on Saturday.

In varsity action, Mt. Zion's girls came back in the fourth quarter to win 39-35, and Haralson County's boys sealed a close game with a late basket by Nik Harness to win 59-57.

