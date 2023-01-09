Mt. Zion and Haralson County faced off for a set of area rivalry basketball games on Saturday.
In varsity action, Mt. Zion's girls came back in the fourth quarter to win 39-35, and Haralson County's boys sealed a close game with a late basket by Nik Harness to win 59-57.
Girls
Haralson County outscored Mt. Zion 10-0 in the third quarter, but the Eagles turned things around in the fourth with a 20-7 run of their own, led by Shaniah Farley who had ten points in that stretch.
In the third quarter, Haralson County's defense locked down on the Eagle attack. At the end of the third, shooting guard Zoey Holland, who had made four threes in the first half, attempted back-to-back shots from behind the arc, but both bounced off the rim, completing the shutout quarter.
Mt. Zion went into the fourth down 28-19, but that was when Shaniah Farley went to work, first starting off the quarter with a drive for a score. Emily Byrd then hit a three-pointer, and suddenly it was a 28-24 game.
Shaniah's sister Nesaiah Farley did the rest of the work with back-to-back buckets, and the game was tied 28-28 near the midway point of the fourth. However, Haralson County responded with scores by Mary Kat Kimball, Martin, and Coy, taking a 35-30 lead.
Ultimately, four straight steals by Shaniah Farley won the game for the Eagles. Her first steal of the series turned into another three from Holland. Her final three steals turned into fast-break scores, and these would be enough for a Mt. Zion win.
Much like the end of the game, the first half also went back and forth. Holland did all of the scoring for Mt. Zion in the first quarter, with two three-pointers and a layup off a steal, but Haralson was able to keep up with five free throws from Anna Lane Coy and a corner three by Bayleigh Chandler, making it 8-8 going into the second quarter.
Holland continued to lead the Eagles on offense in the second quarter, knocking down a three from the right wing to give Mt. Zion a 13-10 lead, but Coy and Martin combined to tie the game, 13-13.
Haralson went on to take a two-point lead on a driving score by Coy near the end of the first half, but Holland pulled up for a deep three at the buzzer, and it swished through, putting Mt. Zion up 19-18 at the half, where they would go on to win in the second half.
Boys
On Friday, Haralson County played Murray County in a region contest. The Rebels were down by two with less than ten seconds left, and shooting guard Carson Ray put up a prayer of a three-pointer just before the buzzer.
The shot banked in, and the Rebels won 52-51.
On Saturday, the Rebels found themselves in another one-score game late in the fourth. This time, Mt. Zion and Haralson were tied 57-57, and the Rebels were set to inbound the ball with 35 seconds left on the clock.
The Rebels put the ball into the hands of senior point guard Harness, who finished the night with a team-leading 18 points. Harness drove down the lane, wrist flicked an off-balance layup, and it was good.
Mt. Zion had a chance for a game-winning shot, but a corner three by Levi Spray bounced off the back of the rim, and Haralson County held on to win 59-57. Spray had made two previous shots from three-point range in the game, but the final attempt was just off the mark.
For the game, Mt. Zion's Malachi Ackles was a consistent presence inside, leading the Eagles with 17 points, all from inside scores and free throws. Nolan Weatherspoon and Christopher Lee were also both in double figures, as each finished with eleven points.
After hitting the game winner on Friday, Ray continued his three-point attack on Saturday for the Rebels with 12 points off four three-pointers, all in the first half. Harness' 18-point night was all in the second half. Forward Ethan Pixler also had a double-digit night with 10 points, including going four-for-four at the free-throw line.
What's Next
Mt. Zion girls and boys will be at home against Atlanta Classical Academy today (Tuesday, Jan. 10) Girls tip off at 6 p.m.; boys tip at 7:30.
Haralson County's girls and boys will be on the road today (Tuesday, Jan. 10). Girls tip at 6 p.m.; boys tip at 7:30.
