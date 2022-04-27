The Mount Zion police station will look much differently soon.
The Mount Zion City Council held its April work session Tuesday night and briefly covered several items that will be on the agenda for next month's regular meeting that is scheduled for May 10.
Among major business items was the receipt of $175,000 bid for remodeling of the Mount Zion Police Department which will be paid totally from SPLOST funds. Work will include gutting the building, tying it in with the adjacent building, other interior work, and replacing the roof. Heating and air is not covered under the estimate and will require an additional cost of approximately $10,000.
In regard to the annual city audit, Mayor Randy Sims said that the document was awaiting completion and should be ready within the next two weeks.
Also, the new bush hog which had been approved for purchase had been delivered.
In other business notes, Mayor Sims announced that the cost of repaving the gym parking lot will be approximately $50,000, and may be shared equally by the city, county, and county school system. However, the work is not expected to be done by the early fall when Carroll County Public Works crew, which will be doing the work, is available. The department's schedule is full for the next few months.
Also noted during Tuesday's meeting was the "McGraw property," a .9 acre plot located at 36 South Prospect. Mayor Sims said that although there were no current plans regarding the use of the property, he will place the topic on the agenda for the council's next meeting. He noted that an offer had been accepted from Danny Henderson to clean up the property.
In other matters, Mayor Sims reported that a fibre optic cable installation company had recently bored into a city water line on Meadowbrook Lane and had agreed to a $8,700 settlement for the repair.
Mayor Sims also announced that plans for the Fourth of July celebration in Mount Zion are progressing. Permits for a fireworks display are being obtained, and arrangements for the annual parade that will begin at 6 p.m. are ongoing.
"We have eight vendors lined up so far that will include barbecue, boiled peanuts, and other things, and we will also have a DJ who will be playing music," he said.
Mayor Sims additionally noted that the city will be submitting a grant application for $1-2 million from the state's Department of Community Affairs allocation of development funds which was recently announced.
