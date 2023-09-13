The City Council of Mount Zion rolled back their millage rate Tuesday evening to 6.427. This vote took place after a public hearing that was scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on Sept. 12.
The City of Mount Zion held a public hearing Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 6:00 p.m. to allow the public to speak with the Mayor and Council about the proposed roll back. The previous millage rate was set at 7.05. According to the 5-year history of Mount Zion, 7.05 mills has been the millage rate since at least 2018.
