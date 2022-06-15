Business conducted by members of the Mount Zion Council during its regular June meeting Tuesday night included a brief overview of the city's finances and an update on the progress being made in renovation of the Municipal Building/Police Department by Mayor Randy Sims.
"Demolition work is about 80 percent completed, and things are moving along over there," Mayor Sims said.
In regard to work being done on the library/senior center, Sims said that a new electric door for the entrance, as well as new railings, have been completed which will allow for easier access, especially for handicapped citizens.
Mayor Sims also announced that the new surveillance system has been delivered. Security cameras will be installed soon and put on-line at the Community Center, Police Department, City Hall, gym and ball fields.
Both projects were approved by the council earlier this year. Funding for the library work was supported by a 50-50 cost split between the city and the West Georgia Regional Library System.
Also noted by Mayor Sims was that the closing on the purchase of the McGraw property, a .9 acre plot located at 36 South Prospect, should be held next month. A specific use for the small parcel is pending.
Mayor Sims also noted that he revenue and expense budgets for fiscal year through the end of May were on track and in good shape.
Included with Tuesday night's printed agenda, in addition to the most current budget printout, were statistical reports related to the Mount Zion Pubic Library and the Senior Center.
The library's May report showed the number of patrons who utilized facility's services (418) and citizens (574) who logged on to the free WI-FI available at the library during the month. The library is offering the use of three free WI-FI hot spots to its patrons thru a grant with the State Library System, including a zone that extends to the library parking lot that can be accessed when the building is closed.
The Mount Zion Senior Center, currently with 40 members, served 183 lunches during May and registered 89 people for bingo.
Concluding the meeting, Mayor Sims announced that the city will hold its annual 4th of July Parade for the 22nd consecutive year on Monday the 4th. Another popular event, the fireworks display, is scheduled to begin at approximately 9:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.