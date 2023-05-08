SIMS

On Jan. 24, Mount Zion Police Chief Brian Sims became the first patient to have open-heart surgery — a quadruple bypass — at Tanner Medical Center/Carrollton. Sims is back at his desk and at work full-time — though still with a few restrictions.

When Brian Sims, chief of police for Mount Zion, first experienced a little discomfort in his chest during a workout last September, he didn’t worry about it. After all, he was fairly fit and he was only 50.

He was an unlikely candidate to be Tanner’s first open-heart surgery patient.

Trending Videos