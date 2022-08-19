Mystery and History in Georgia

A new publication on Georgia history which features Carroll County has been granted a “Five-Star Award” by the national Readers’ Favorite book raters. Entitled Mystery & History in Georgia, the substantial tome was recently released by Whippoorwill Publications of Roswell, Georgia, and is attracting attention in the historic genre of book sales.

The topic included in Mystery & History which involves Carroll history is “The Murder of Chief William McIntosh.” The captivating nature of the topics contained in Mystery & History reportedly is gaining the book the favorable consideration it is receiving from sources such as Readers’ Favorite.

