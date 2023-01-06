Myrtle Wood Cook

Mrs. Myrtle Wood Cook, age 93 of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

Mrs. Cook was born in Carroll County, Georgia on October 23, 1929, the daughter of the late John William Wood and Effie Maxwell Wood. She was a homemaker and enjoyed sewing, needlework and crocheting. Mrs. Cook was a faithful member of Eastside Baptist Church.

Service information

Jan 6
Visitation
Friday, January 6, 2023
5:00PM-7:00PM
Almon Funeral Home
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Jan 7
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 7, 2023
11:00AM
Eastside Baptist Church
42 Little New York Rd.
Carrollton, GA 30116
