Mrs. Myrtle Wood Cook, age 93 of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.
Mrs. Cook was born in Carroll County, Georgia on October 23, 1929, the daughter of the late John William Wood and Effie Maxwell Wood. She was a homemaker and enjoyed sewing, needlework and crocheting. Mrs. Cook was a faithful member of Eastside Baptist Church.
Survivors include, daughter and fiancé, Patricia Cook and Marshall Parker of Carrollton; grandchildren, Melanie (Shannon) Fisher, Emily Cook, Rachel (Josh) Williams; great grandchildren, Hannah (Damien) Agan, Kaylin Kendrick, Madison Kendrick, Jaret Williams and Riley Williams; brother, J. W. Wood of Carrollton. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Aubrey Cook; sons, Wayne (Janice) Cook, C.H. Cook, Millard Cook; granddaughter, Amber Nichole Holloman; brothers and sisters, Dura, Elbert, Oscar, Nora, Clara, Reese, Jesse, Nellie Jean and Geneva.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Friday, January 6, 2023 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Funeral service will be Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 11 am at Eastside Baptist Church with Rev. Gary Brown officiating.
Pallbearers will be Carl Smith, Mitch Cheatwood, Randall Sticher, Damien Agan, Mike Driver and James Williams.
Interment will be in Ephesus Christian Church Cemetery with Minister Tim Cook officiating.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
