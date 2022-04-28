Myrtle Lillian Gentry Phillips, age 89 of Carrollton, passed away on April 26, 2022. She was born on February 11, 1933, in Carrollton, Georgia, the daughter of the late Gordon Gentry and the late Ludell Richardson Gentry.
She worked as a knitter for Lawler Hosiery for over 50 years before retiring.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, John Floyd Phillips.
She is survived by her children, J.T. and Joanne Phillips of Whitesburg and Anthony and Paula Phillips of Carrollton; sister, Bonnie Mae Gentry of Carrollton; sister-in-law, Barbara Gentry of Bowdon Junction; grandchildren, Daniel Phillips, Kenneth Phillips, Andy Phillips, Matthew Phillips, Jerry Phillips, Wendy Phillips Mooney, Jessica Phillips; ten great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, April 29, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Rev. John Powers officiating. Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:00 AM until the hour of service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com .
