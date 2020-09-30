Myrtle Allene Richie, 87, of Villa Rica, died Monday, September 28, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. today, October 1, 2020 from the Chapel of J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home, with Dr. Joe Tanner officiating.
Mrs. Richie will be transported to Reppert Funeral Home in Berea, Kentucky for burial beside her husband in the Madison County Memorial Gardens in Richmond, Kentucky.
Flowers are accepted, but the family has requested that they be dish gardens or plants that family members can take home with them.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, and at the request of the family, ANYONE attending these services will be required to wear a mask at all times and to please remember to remain at least six feet apart from those not in your household.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jhoytthomas.com.
