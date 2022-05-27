Myrtice Wallace, 71, of Lithia Springs, Georgia, died on May 21, 2022.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Antioch Baptist Church Bremen, Georgia.
Viewing will be on Friday, May 27, 2022, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
