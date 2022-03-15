Myrtice Irene Williamson, 80, of Carrollton, passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on May 19,1941, in Randolph County, Alabama, the daughter of the late Emmett Leon Kent and the late Sarah Marie Huddleston Kent.
She helped her family manage family businesses, her husband with West Georgia Trucking Company, and her son, Jeff, with Jeff’s Exxon Station in Clem. She took care of the boys at the store like they were her own.
Some of her favorite passions were loving on her kids and grandkids, and cooking; especially bringing her family together for Sunday dinners. She attended Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Billy Jefferson Williamson Sr., and a granddaughter, Tara Fowler.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Debra (Larry) Traylor, Sandra (Chris Webb) Williamson, Cynthia Barker, Jeff (Stephanie) Williamson, and Tony (Angie) Williamson; brother, Davis (Jean) Kent; grandchildren, Brad (Jennifer) Traylor, Wade (Sarah) Traylor, Taylor (Jeremy Browning) Thompson, Gary (Harlee) Thompson, Brandy Barker, Bo Barker, Blake Barker, Bren Williamson, Breila Williamson, Tagan (Ginger Odum) Williamson, Grace Geyer, Ella Geyer, Andrew Williamson, Tyler Williamson (Jayy Puckett), and Jaret Williamson; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with the Rev. Wayne Brown officiating and Brandy Barker providing the eulogy. Interment will follow in Tyus Baptist Church Cemetery with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Brad Traylor, Wade Traylor, Gary Thompson, Bo Barker, Andrew Williamson and Tagan Williamson.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from noon until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Diabetics Association at www.diabetes.com/donate.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.