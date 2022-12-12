Myra Edna Callaway Folsom

Myra Edna Callaway Folsom, 86, of Villa Rica, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at her home after a four month battle with cancer.

She was born Sept. 21, 1936, in Bostwick, the youngest of five children to the late Marshall Hammond and the late Lena Stovall Callaway. She was reared in Bostwick and baptized at Gibbs Memorial Baptist Church.

