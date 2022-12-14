Myra Edna Callaway Folsom

Myra Edna Callaway Folsom of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at her home after a four month battle with cancer at 86 years of age.

She was born September 21, 1936, in Bostwick, Georgia, the youngest of five children to the late Marshall Hammond and the late Lena Stovall Callaway. She was reared in Bostwick and baptized at Gibbs Memorial Baptist Church.

