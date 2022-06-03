Myers Wyatt, 64, of Bowdon, Georgia, died on May 27, 2022.
Viewing and funeral services will be conducted on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Walker Funeral Home Chapel in Carrollton, Georgia. His viewing will be from 10:00 AM until noon. His service will be at noon.
For the safety of the family and others everyone attending the viewing and funeral service must wear a mask.
Arrangements Entrusted to Walker Funeral Home 709 Alabama St., Carrollton GA 30117
