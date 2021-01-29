Mya McDonald, 27, of Decatur, Georgia, died on Jan. 20,
2021.
Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Special Events Center, 5843 Redan Road in Lithonia, Georgia.
Interment will follow in Hillandale Memorial Gardens, 6201 Hillandale Drive in Lithonia.
MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
