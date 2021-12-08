"Rejoice always, pray without ceasing. In everything give thanks; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you," 1 Thessalonians 5:16-19.
Our joy, prayers, and thankfulness should not fluctuate with our circumstances or feelings. Obeying these three commands, be joyful, pray continually, and give thanks often goes against our natural inclinations. When we do God’s will, we will find it easier to be joyful and thankful.
Once the glue of the family passes away, holidays just aren’t the same. When we lose someone we love, we must learn to live without them, but to live them with the love they left behind.
ATTENTION LADIES: It’s Fall It’s starting to get dark earlier. Make sure you fill up your gas tank before sunset. Keep an extra charger with you at all times. Signing up for AAA is a great idea. Check your tires and oil. No ATM runs in the evening. Park in well-lit areas. Only unlock your doors if you are immediately getting out of your car. Pay attention to your surroundings. HEADS UP. PHONES DOWN. Stay Safe. Never stop praying for your children I don’t care if they are grown, your prayers are keeping them covered.
Money can buy a house, but not a home. Money can buy a bed, but not sleep. Money can buy a clock, but not time. Money can buy a book, but not knowledge. Money can buy you food, but not an appetite. Money can buy you friends, but not love. Realize this. Your parents have feelings too, and nobody can hurt them like their own child. Thanksgiving is a state of mind, not just a day in November. BE THANKFUL EVERYDAY! The storms of life are temporary, but the blessings of God last forever. Put some gratitude into your attitude. There is always something to be thankful for. Age makes you old enough to know better, but God makes you wise enough to do better.
My Thanksgiving to-do list: Count my blessings. Let go of what I can’t control. Practice kindness. Listen to my heart. Be thankful for what I have. Just breathe.
