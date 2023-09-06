My co-worker at Walmart and eventual confidant Andy was the one who brought Jimmy Buffett into strong focus for me in my Senior year of high school. He had been a student in my mom’s language arts class, and his mother lived a short distance from our home. A college student a few years older than me at that point, he had picked up the part-time job in town and along with it, extensive, drawn out, music-related discussions with me. We exchanged artist recommendations and dubbed cassette tapes fairly quickly once we were within each others’ orbit. He turned me on to Eric Clapton’s 1982 compilation, “Timepieces: The Best of Eric Clapton” and the 1976 David Bowie hits collection “ChangesOneBowie”. I also got my first copy of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s 1979 compilation “Gold & Platinum” through our relationship.
Following those musical discoveries, Andy was the first Jimmy Buffett fan I had ever known. I seem to recall he had a copy of Buffett’s million-selling 1985 compilation, “Songs You Know By Heart: Jimmy Buffett’s Greatest Hits”, and was a fan of many of his other releases preceding that one. Once I listened to the album, I remembered hearing the 1977 single “Margaritaville” from that year’s album, “Changes In Latitudes, Changes In Attitudes”, on most radio stations after its release. I grew to love that song and its fellow hits from the compilation, “Cheeseburger In Paradise”, “Pencil Thin Mustache”, “Come Monday”, and “Grapefruit--Juicyfruit”, specifically.
These road tunes were eventual heavily-rotated tracks in our time together. Though we later included Bob Marley’s 1985 compilation, “Legend”, in our rotation, whatever Buffett had been acquired by either of us was shared, enjoyed, and discussed. I got a copy of 1976’s “Havana Daydreamin’ ”, and fell in love with its grittier, country-tinged tracks about Buffett’s lifestyle, touring, and observations. Andy discovered the 1974 album “A1A”, named for a Florida state road. It includes the single “A Pirate Looks at Forty”, which became a favorite song of ours. Since I was sixteen at the time, I thought the age of Forty was a long way away, but in hindsight, the charm of Buffett’s story-song and the message of fleeting time spoke to me more than the identified age.
With my 1987 high school graduation approaching that May, Andy discovered that Buffett’s “A Pirate Looks at Forty Tour” would stop at Antioch, Tennessee’s Starwood Amphitheater, on June 4, a mere three hours from our hometown of Athens, Tennessee. We secured a crash pad with some of his friends, and then we, along with his best friend and my newest elder buddy Charlie, turned it into my Senior Trip. We got lawn tickets and took along my sister’s Strawberry Shortcake blanket as a seating option. I am pretty sure Buffett played most of his greatest hits as well as a new favorite we discovered from 1981’s “Coconut Telegraph”, entitled “The Weather Is Here, I Wish You Were Beautiful”.
We attended two more Buffett concerts thereafter, a reprise of the Senior Trip the following summer on July 23, 1988 at Starwood for the “Hot Water Tour”, and then again at Chattanooga’s Engel Stadium on July 14, 1990 for the “Jimmy’s Jump Up Tour” with special guests Little Feat. All three shows hold great memories for me.
Once Andy graduated and moved on to a new career path, we had fewer opportunities to meet up, and though I remained a fan of Buffett’s output and his burgeoning lifestyle business, I did not see him in concert again, largely because my own teaching career and life got busier. I received a paperback copy of Buffett’s 1998 book, “A Pirate Looks At Fifty”, as a gift from a student’s parents when they learned I was a fellow “Parrothead”, as his fans are named.
Buffett certainly became larger than his oceanfront bar entertainer persona. He further incorporated island music into his songs, and he utilized his branding opportunities better than perhaps any other entertainer. His music related to the lives of his fans in ways that are indescribable, and for that, he will always be fondly remembered.
