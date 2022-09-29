“Do houses ever die of grief?” / “Only the decent ones.” ― Ann Patchett, The Dutch House

An unexpected pleasure of my lengthy drive to work materializes through the narrative voices of Audible, filling my commutes with gifts of stories and painting pictures as vivid as the pastel patchwork of a misty sunrise that greets me each morning as I cross the Dog River. One such exquisite gift is Ann Patchett’s 2019 novel The Dutch House. Narrated by Tom Hanks, an undeserved treat in and of itself, the story centers on Maeve and Danny Conroy, a brother and sister duo, with an intricately woven tapestry of a past that binds them together in a way few can understand. Abandoned by their mother, kicked out of their magnificent home by their evil stepmother, the two find themselves embarking on a life forged of the trials and tribulations found primarily in dark fairy tales.

