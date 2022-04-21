All I really need to know, I learned in Mr. Rogers’ neighborhood.
When he sang to me and his audience “It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood,” I wanted to be his neighbor too. I trusted him. And I usually don’t trust a man who wears a cardigan.
“You know Mr. Rogers was one of the finest snipers to ever serve in the military,” said my friend Ralph who likes to wear sweaters.
“No way,” I replied.
“And he wore those cardigan sweaters to cover up his tattoos,” Ralph added.
“Mr. Rogers?” I asked with a puzzled look on my face.
I decided to explore this unknown gossip about one of my childhood heroes. After all, Ralph is usually right about such things. It didn’t take long to discover the rumors of Mr. Rogers shooting down the enemy were completely false.
He didn’t have a tattoo either.
Oh well, it doesn’t really matter. What does, however, is the legendary television personality taught children about the things that really do matter.
“Last month a 13-year-old boy abducted an 8-year-old girl; and when people asked him why, he said—‘I learned about it on TV,’ ” Mr. Rogers told the audience when he was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1999. “ ‘Something different to try,’ the boy said. ‘Life’s cheap; what does it matter?’
“Well, life isn’t cheap,” continued Mr. Rogers. “It’s the greatest mystery of any millennium, and television needs to do all it can to broadcast that...to show and tell what the good in life is all about.
“But how do we make goodness attractive?” asked Mr. Rogers. “By doing whatever we can do to bring courage to those whose lives move near our own—by treating our ‘neighbor’ at least as well as we treat ourselves and allowing that to inform everything that we produce.”
After watching the speech recently on YouTube, I realized Mr. Rogers is still teaching me as an adult.
“Who in your life has been such a servant to you...who has helped you love the good that grows within you?” Mr. Rogers asked the audience. “Let’s just take ten seconds to think of some of those people who have loved us and wanted what was best for us in life—those who have encouraged us to become who we are tonight—just 10 seconds of silence.”
He then looked at his watch as 10 seconds elapsed (tick…tick…tick…).
“No matter where they are—either here or in heaven—imagine how pleased those people must be to know that you thought of them right now,” Rogers said in his soft tone. “We all have only one life to live on earth. And through television, we have the choice of encouraging others to demean this life or to cherish it in creative, imaginative ways.”
