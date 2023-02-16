Twenty million.
Those Super Bowl commercials advertising Jesus cost twenty million. You know – Jesus, the poor carpenter from Nazareth who didn’t even have a place to lay his head, though birds had nests and foxes had holes. Talk about irony. Twenty million! Well, take me to the river. Wash me in the water. And pass the hat, too, preacher.
Marion Hill, born during Teddy Roosevelt’s administration, lived in a four-room, white clapboard house back home. He worked two vegetable gardens every year. One at the back of his house, not quite half an acre. The other, a prime bottomland field he plowed, next to the spring-fed creek that ran in front of his chert and gravel drive. He grew silver queen corn, yellow squash, and rattlesnake beans. Kept just enough for him and Mrs. Addie, his wife. He shared the rest with the least of these.
Hallelujah and glory be.
Mr. Marion, a Southern Baptist through and through, would putt-putt around in his maroon ‘76 Ford Courier to the far corners of the tight-knit Mountain View community when someone crossed over the River Jordan. He’d go door-to-door, flat cap in one hand and a Country Crock butter bowl in the other, collecting dollar bills and spare change for food and flowers. I’d ride shotgun with him, especially on rainy days when his rheumatism took a notion to flare up.
Between late nights at the family supper table to burying folks right and proper, Marion Hill made sure folks didn’t do without. He worked hard to make sure their affairs were looked after. You know - that they were sent off right, if you know what I mean.
Now, take a moment, if you will, and imagine those Super Bowl commercial folks. I don’t rightly know who they are, but can you actually see them, say, feeding their neighbors, taking care of the poor, the downtrodden. Sleepless nights from hunger pangs? Wonder
if $20 million would buy a gentle knock on the door with a bushel or two of silver queen? Would it bring a generous meal of the best fried chicken, greens, and a hot pone of cracklin’ cornbread when your Granddaddy passed?
Blessed are the poor, the merciful, and the meek.
Marion Hill was a good and decent man. Gave more than he got. Didn’t need twenty million to do it. Just being the hands and feet of the Big Man Upstairs was enough.
That’s enough to make a Lutheran shout glory down.
And speaking of a Lutheran, Berti Schmidt lives out in the sticks in Whitesburg. She grew up in the grand shadows of the Swiss Alps. She worked as an airline stewardess and teacher in her former life. This little, dark-haired Swiss lady is a pistol, a real go-getter. She bakes a mean apple strudel from scratch, too. She’s on the Sportsplex treadmill every morning through the week at 5:00 sharp, before another Dixie dawn splits the dark eastern sky.
As sure as sugar, you can find her on most Saturday mornings, though, on the lawn of Grace Lutheran, waving at folks from the curb. She fights hunger one car and truckload at a time, working the Chick-Fil-A crowd for a few bucks and some spare change leftover from orders of chicken minis and a sack full of those round, fried hash browns that’ll cause your ankles and feet to swell.
There’s more than one way to pass the plate, Berti reminds us, pun intended.
Her efforts helped Grace Lutheran raise over twenty thousand bucks for the Atlanta Food Bank, almost five thousand of which came back home to Carrollton. There are treasures in heaven for Ms. Berti, sure enough. Her work brought in more dough than was raised by any other Lutheran church in the great state of Georgia. The good folks at the Carroll County Soup Kitchen and Open Hands of Carrollton, well, they’re mighty obliged.
And Ms. Berti’ll smile about that. She won’t take credit. It takes a village, she reminds me. (I’ll bet a
Buffalo nickel, however, that she’ll get my goose for mentioning her in this space. And, well, I’ll smile.)
Blessed are the meek. They inherit the earth.
Perhaps those Super Bowl commercial folks should look to the margins to find the Good Shepherd and His message of love - not in some grossly expensive, multi-million-dollar commercial campaign put out a group of folks on the tube in an attempt to reconcile years of damage some folks have done in the name of the Good Lord to our brothers and sisters - the poor, the sick, the downtrodden, the oppressed, the sinner.
Call me a Doubting Thomas, but I am not positive that these two slick Hollywood ads are likely to achieve the end they allegedly sought to achieve.
Truth be told, I suspect you know a Marion and Berti yourself. If you open your eyes and ears, you will find these kinds of folks in your community (as I did in mine), walking the talk; you yourself may even be a Marion Hill or a Berti Schmidt, someone eager to do His work - feeding the hungry, clothing the naked, visiting the sick, spreading His Good News to those in jail, just generally bringing His Kingdom to this broken world.
See, in the end, in my humble opinion, Mr. Marion and Mrs. Berti have done more to spread the love of a brown-skinned, Aramaic-speaking Galilean Jew from Nazareth to others than those million-dollar ads ever will.
And broke as I am, I would bet my last dollar on that.
