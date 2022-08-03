We had a leak around the ancient chimney in our old study which was caulked and repaired from above. Meanwhile, I had sent my dear flute (my precious) to the shop to be cleaned up from where she had gotten all wet and scratched up from wet plaster. All seemed to be well, until one sullen afternoon when the bottom fell out. Caiden, my four-year-old grandson, and I were in the study talking about the merits of Batman when began a nice, epic rainstorm complete with rumblings and thunder and lots of big raindrops.

I noticed there was more than usual noise from the fireplace area, when Caiden began laughing because he was getting wet from all the moisture plopping on his head. Next thing you know, we were dragging out towels, then quilts, then buckets to catch all the rain emanating from the ceiling. What had been a leak before was now a deluge. Apparently, the repair created quite the funnel for whatever was going on up above. Such is the life of an ancient house.

Trending Videos