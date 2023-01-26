My grandfather was a man unlike other men, born in an era that was both simpler and more difficult, born a child of poverty. I remember the stories my mom told me about him, and they all centered on his devotion to the land and his large family: his nine siblings; his mother, Ada; and his father, James.

His long, silent life of travail did not impress its mark upon me until I was much older, many years after his passing. His attachment to the West Virginia plot of land he owned and cultivated meant nothing to me as a child. My appreciation for his unique claim on that particular ridge did not grow until I experienced enough loss to know what it meant to hold fiercely onto something so precious.

