Excited doesn’t begin to describe how I feel when those first spring ephemerals such as Bloodroot, Trout Lilies, Hepaticas, Toothwort and Trilliums emerge. I always wonder, “Can it get any better than this?”
And about a month later, I answer that question with a decisive “Yes!” because my early spring wildflowers begin popping up and blooming in very late March and early April.
The lavender blooms of the woodland Phlox are a cheerful sight in the spring garden, each flower attracting pollinators galore. Jack in the Pulpit is getting ready to flower and that’s always a wonderful sight. Many of the native ferns are displaying fiddleheads which will slowly unfurl into the beautiful fronds. Heuchera, or Coralbells, will soon add their color to the palette.
But without a doubt my most favorite one is the Tiarella cordifolia, or Hearleaf Foamflower. And where, you might ask, does it get its name. The generic name is from the Greek tiara which refers to the shape of the seed capsule that resembles a turban once worn by Persian noblemen. So I guess this plant is royalty.
What’s not to like about a plant that blooms in full shade, partial shade, or partial sun, has weeks of beautiful foamy white flowers that open sequentially to give it a fresh look each day? And what about those toothed, heartshaped leaves with their colored veins that just stand out like a beacon! Since there are so many blooms conveniently found on each flower stalk, they are a feast for the bees as well as early moths and butterflies. Songibrds are attracted to the plants also.
Within a week of the last flowers at the top of the flower stalk withering, the plant will produce viable seeds in a pod, usually around May to June. Those seeds will provide new plants every year and may be spread by songbirds who devour them. But even better, the plant itself will form dense clumps and small colonies from spreading, leafy stems that root at the nodes.
Since my first days of rescuing native plants with the Georgia Native Plant Society, I have coveted every Foamflower I saw in the woods. Last year, on a rescue in Northwest Georgia, Foamflowers were everywhere I looked. They especially loved those steep banks that skirted high above the floodplain. On hands and knees and needing an extra set of hands to carry my shovel and bags, I crawled up that steep bank and while holding onto a small shrub to avoid sliding down the hillside, I one- handedly dug dozens of these little beauties for my garden tossing them down to a friend below.
Once I had them planted in my woodland garden, they were kind of a plant it and forget as far as the care they needed. But once they bloomed there was no forgetting them
any longer. I like to just sit on my garden stool in the woodland garden and watch the amazing numbers of pollinators that vist these sweet little plants.
Since the plants are relatively short and compact, they take front row seats in the garden, with Phlox, ferns, Black Cohosh, and other taller flowers playing second fiddle behind them.
If you find yourself walking in the woods in the early spring, be on the lookout for this absolutely beautiful, fuzzy bloomed pinkish white flower.
Someone once asked me what my favorite native plant is and I told them whatever is blooming right now. As the adoptive parent of these flowers, I know I shouldn’t choose one as a favorite. But at this time of year, I have to say that Foamflower is my favorite native flower. Ask me again in about a month and I do believe that answer will probably change-to whatever is blooming right then.
