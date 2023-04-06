I once had a friend from Tallapoosa. Like most folks from that neck of the woods, he was a real piece of work. Now hear me out before you commence to finger waggin’ and getting sideways with me. It’s a term of endearment. This ol’ boy raised in Trion is crossing his heart as he speaks. I’m a piece also, so I am a card-carrying member of the pot-calling-the-kettle-black club.

Just trust me. You can bless my heart later.

