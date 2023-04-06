I once had a friend from Tallapoosa. Like most folks from that neck of the woods, he was a real piece of work. Now hear me out before you commence to finger waggin’ and getting sideways with me. It’s a term of endearment. This ol’ boy raised in Trion is crossing his heart as he speaks. I’m a piece also, so I am a card-carrying member of the pot-calling-the-kettle-black club.
Just trust me. You can bless my heart later.
I met Doug Neal on the courts of Stevenson Hall at Jacksonville State. We’d finished a couple of games of 21. Full-court. This was back when I was as fast as greased lightning. Doug, donned a backwards-turned Miami Dolphins hat and a well-worn Miami Dolphins jersey. It was tucked and bloused. There was enough God-awful aqua and orange to give you motion sickness. Suffice it to say, he was what you’d call lead-footed, molasses slow.
Judging a bulky book by its cover, Doug was the last one picked in gym class.
He shot from his right hip. His follow-thru was two-handed. You could wind your Timex and double-knot the laces on your Nike high-tops before he got one off. He made more than he missed though. Had the nerve to call his shot the “piss that don’t miss,” and would laugh his laugh, which sounded like something between a sick pack mule and a green peafowl. Behind his back, I called him the “Pistol from ‘poosa!”
What he lacked in athleticism he made up in dadgum sheer gumption.
And speaking of gumption, my Tallapoosa buddy could put away some food. Back in the day, Jacksonville had a quaint joint called The Village Inn. Think Bowdon’s Southern Lady. It was an all-you-can-eat spread including cobbler and soft-serve ice cream for $5.50. It was five bucks if you smiled and “yes ma’am-ed” your waitress.
One blustery January, around noonish or thereabouts, our respective classes at the “Friendly Campus in the South” had ended within a quarter hour of each other. Doug met me at the bottom of the first-floor stairwell. We were both feeling mighty peckish. We had about ten bucks to our names, being poor college kids and all. So, with our guts growling to beat the band, off to The Village Inn we went.
By the time we made it to the front steps of the fire engine red facade of The Village Inn, sleet was coming down sideways, which is an important part of this brief tale.
You see, our mutual friend, Jim, who had introduced Doug to me, rode shotgun with Doug to class that morning, which he confided to me as we settled into a warm and comfy booth. Over the steaming warmth of a Southern buffet spread, which could have only been compared to my Granny’s Sunday after-church dinner table, Doug said that Jim, in a mad rush for class, slipped on shorts and sandals before he flopped into the passenger side of his Oldsmobile ‘88.
Being a poor, continually-famished college lot like we were, Doug sometimes let his belly - rather than his brain - do his ciphering and the like. In a time before cell phones, Doug had said nary a word beforehand to ol’ Jim about moseying on over to The Village Inn.
In short, Jim was left stranded up the you-know-what creek without a paddle, with a two-mile solo jaunt back to his dorm in his flip flops and shorts. And did I mention it was sleeting sideways?
“Oh well. I’m hungry and he can make it back to the dorm on his own,” Doug assured me in between bites of battered, deep-fried, golden chicken goodness, and added, "Ah, he'll get over it - eventually!”
He then wiped chicken grease from his chin with the sleeve of his - you guessed it - Miami Dolphins t-shirt.
He was a sight, boy howdy, a real sight.
Words were exchanged later that day. Middle fingers raised. Something about what we could go and do to ourselves. Our mothers were thrown in there for good measure. Words that ain’t fit to print in this space. And Doug, well, he just laughed that pack mule and peafowl laugh of his.
For the record, in case Jim is reading this yarn, I still maintain my innocence in the whole scandalous affair.
Jim, by the way, was able to enact revenge on good ol’ Doug a few years later, and left him in a slumped heap of blind rage on the street curb of our apartment complex over a Super Tecmo Bowl tournament.
But, well, that’s another story.
I told that day’s story to tell this next one. It was some years later when a man walked into the Anniston Blockbuster where Doug was a manager, and saw fit to shoot and kill my friend. It was a quadruple homicide. You may recollect it.
This time of year, between his March birthday and May death, I think about Doug. I laugh. I cry. I think about the senseless death of my friend from Tallapoosa from gun violence. In light of yet another mass shooting in our country, I’m at a loss. I’ve prayed. I’ve sent my thoughts. And, dammit all, I can’t figure out why our whole nation is not sick at its soul.
I miss my friend Doug. I know Jim, our mutual friend, does as well. Doug was a good man, kind-hearted and funny as all get out. The more hell we dished out meant the more we loved one another. Funny, I know. Strange even, I guess. Sometimes, I wish I would have told him that - that I loved him - that we loved him.
When you’re young and naive, you tend to skip over that part.
Oh, and about that “piece of work” comment. Well, he was. It’s truly a term of endearment in this case. Doug was salt-of-the-earth. So were his folks. If you know that neck of the woods, well, you know I’m being straight with you.
I’d be willing to bet a dollar to a doughnut that Doug is reading this and laughing his laugh, all the while raising his middle finger to me, and throwing something about my Mama in there for good measure. Saying how folks from Trion are pieces of work themselves, right? You know, all of those things that aren’t fit to print in this space.
And that’s okay, buddy. That’s okay. Have at it, my friend, I say. You deserve it. You also deserved more in twenty-seven years. Much more.
And, so, I find myself at a loss. Again. Except, well, there is one - well, no, make that a few things I need to tell you.
I miss you, buddy. And I hope you know I love you. Still.
And by the way, Jim says that goes double for him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.