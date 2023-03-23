According to my girls, I’m old. Too old. Followed by a snicker and an eye roll.

Well, I have a white chin and hair streaked like fat back, purt-near as much fat as meat. I was reared on 8-tracks from Waylon and Willie. I have eavesdropped on my Granny’s rotary phone party line, and I watched NWA wrasslin’ with Ric Flair and the Fabulous Freebirds on WTBS every Saturday morning.

