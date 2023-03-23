According to my girls, I’m old. Too old. Followed by a snicker and an eye roll.
Well, I have a white chin and hair streaked like fat back, purt-near as much fat as meat. I was reared on 8-tracks from Waylon and Willie. I have eavesdropped on my Granny’s rotary phone party line, and I watched NWA wrasslin’ with Ric Flair and the Fabulous Freebirds on WTBS every Saturday morning.
Push come to shove, I admit there’s a smidgeon of truth to my daughters’ claim.
With that said, it is still comes down to perception. Whenever I walk through the red wooden doors at Grace Lutheran during the week, though, I’m often referred to as “young man.” So, there’s that. But hey — a person’s got to desperately cling to any shred of youthfulness, even if said shred is finer than a frog’s hair, you know?
So, I bet you can imagine my dilemma a couple of weeks ago when my favorite in-law’s saw fit to gift me a set of Apple earbuds for my birthday.
“These are air pods, Daddy,” Maryn and Mialeigh said in almost perfect unison when I referred to their gift as said earbuds. Rose buds, ear buds, Air Pods, Air Jordans, whatever. My girls may parse my lingo, yet they still manage to bestow on their old man lots of love, replete with those aforementioned affectionate snickers and eye rolls.
Teenagers nowadays, huh?
Now, I say that with my tongue planted firmly in my cheek, having the same implication about both my own parents and myself at some point during our pubescent and post-pubescent periods of crazy music, provocative dress, and general oat sowing. All of this brings me back to those ear — er — air pods.
Now, friends, pull you up a chair for this one and sit a little spell with me.
It took me a couple of days, but I brought myself around to check out those air pods. Well, actually, I gave them and my phone to Maryn, our oldest, and asked her to set them up for me. She returned both forthwith, placing them on the kitchen table within arm’s reach, with an emphatic “Done!”
Maryn is to a technological can of worms what Forrest Gump is to a ping pong competition. In short, they handle their business.
What commenced was me spending way too much time setting up various playlists on my phone — from the real country of Waylon, Willie, and Merle to the old-school rock of Hendrix, Joplin, and Zeppelin. This commenced for a handful of days. I kind of lost count. At one point, I thought I heard one of the girls take to comparing my meticulous compiling and arranging of my impeccable playlists to Noah and the great flood. Something about both taking 40 days and 40 nights.
I thought the girls had their facts tangled a bit. But, when I got a recent update on my daily phone usage, well, that just beat all I’d ever stepped in.
Bless my heart.
Now, I should have prefaced all of this and said I was the last one in my family (as well as at Central High) to get an I-phone. I wore my last flip phone slap out and would shout from the hills how I did not need a new-fangled contraption. Fast forward to compiling my time-consuming playlists, and I ought to be ashamed.
This set my gears to grinding a bit. How did I allow myself to get to this point — the point of losing track of time being so preoccupied with this do-it-all device? Well, I’ll admit that it ain’t the first time it’s happened, which when the aforementioned question was bouncing around in my head, troubled me something fierce. So, I made myself a list of reminders, especially since Spring will be here faster than green grass through a goose — you know — cause I’m old and whatnot:
Go for a stroll in my backyard. Enjoy nature. Take a deep breath and smile, even if I live downwind from
some chicken houses (like I do). Feed the blue jays and hummingbirds. Plant another tree.
Do some porch sittin’. I can pick from a dozen chairs and a double rocker. Watch the Ford pick-ups drive by, even those ones that have loud mufflers and are squatting (or whatever the kids call it). Savor a bottomless cup of coffee. Talk to the Man upstairs.
Hold Myra Beth’s hand more. Go on a weekly date. Catch a movie. Eat that bowl of homemade peach ice cream. Drink another Magenta brown or two at Printer’s Ale. All in moderation, of course, as it may lead to honky tonking or — even worse — dancing.
Read more books. Buy them from Underground or Horton’s on the Square. Do more writing. That’s it. More of both. No moderation required.
Tell more stories. The ones that like my Granny would tell sitting in her white rocker when she was snapping rattlesnake pole beans and shucking silver queen corn. It would solve all of the world’s problems. Offer more neck hugs — the kind she gave. Sometimes words fail when a warm hug does not.
Love folks more. Ain’t no such thing as too much love. Love without preconditions. Love fiercely. Love deeply. Tell folks you love them, too. Give them flowers while they’re here to enjoy them. A good mix of wildflowers is the best.
Most of all, just put down the damn phone, even if it means enduring a loving eye roll and occasional snicker. Embrace the old, the white chin, and salt-and-pepper hair.
I mean, after all, this old man may actually know what he’s talking about, you know?
