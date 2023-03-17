Just hearing a song that I love can put me in a good mood. Hearing a song from my past can return me to the time and place that I first heard it. I’ve even read about a doctor that is proving music can affect your cardio-health… listening to music that relaxes you, makes the inner lining of your blood vessels more relaxed and opened up so they can better produce chemicals that protect your heart. Science says music can kill pain, reduce stress, better our brains, and actually change how we experience life.
I’m living proof. I went to Atlanta to get my root canal (my insurance only covers root canals that happen east of Douglasville). As I reclined in the chair, mouth pried open, trying not to think about the tray of drills and probes sitting next to my head, I noticed a pair of headphones hanging on my headrest. The nurse invited me to put them on and choose what kind of music I wanted to listen to. I chose something nice and easy… and am happy to say it had a calming effect on me. I do think they needed to continue that calming music therapy when it came time to write the check for the procedure. But long story short, the music worked to put me at ease during a very tense time.
Music can inspire us to victory. I’ve also read that music can affect athletic performance. They’ve done tests on marathon runners that show people listening to upbeat music perform better in their sport. When boxers enter the arena, they have their own “pump up” theme songs playing to get them ready for the fight.
Music can also be a peacemaker. Have you ever heard the story about the soldiers who faced each other across a muddy field on Christmas Eve in 1914? They had been fighting each other for weeks…weary, frustrated, dispirited, and afraid. Their waterlogged trenches were just 60 yards away from the enemy’s lines. At one point in the night, the Germans began to sing Christmas songs in their native tongue. “Stille Nacht.” The British soldiers joined in the familiar carol, singing the words in English. “Silent Night.” By Christmas morning, the “no man’s land” between the trenches was filled with soldiers, not fighting, but sharing rations and gifts. The singing of a simple song began this spontaneous truce.
I have seen the power of music firsthand. Before Covid, a few musical friends of mine used to meet to do a “retirement home” show. We sang old-time hymns and some secular songs- Home on the Range and You are my Sunshine. We weren’t very good, but they weren’t very picky, so we were always a big hit.
We started a few years ago. I had to shanghai a piano player (Martha, from church). I found out she played piano and asked her if she could help out. She wasn’t too sure…she said she hadn’t played publicly in years. She added that she didn’t really have any formal training but had only played old-time church music…the kind with the rolling left hand. I said that would be perfect for our purposes, and “take some time to think about it…no pressure… but I’ve written down the address and time for next month…. and don’t be nervous because I hear that they pretty much like anything.”
Well, I picked the right partner. Martha stopped by in a few days ahead and looked through the hymnals. She made a set list of songs that they would probably know and gave me my copy with page numbers included. I was ready to go.
We showed up at the appointed time and walked down the hallway to the brightly lit meeting room. People had already started to gather. Some of them were dozing quietly in their chairs. Some of them were daydreaming, maybe thinking back on memories. There was a patient over in the corner who was sitting with a nurse. The elderly lady seemed agitated and was nervously picking at her pink sweater.
Martha sat down at the piano and tickled the ivories a little. The dozing people woke…the daydreaming people returned to the present. The agitated lady stopped picking at her clothes.
I stood up, feeling a little nervous, and said, “Who wants to sing a song?” The folks began to request favorites, “Old Rugged Cross” and “I’ll Fly Away.” When we started singing “In the Garden,” the lady in the pink sweater stood, clasping her hands. Her face lit up with joy. She crossed the room and stood beside me, singing the words to that beautiful old song. We led the song together.
When we’d finished our program and were packing up to leave, her nurse approached me. She said she was really surprised…that her patient suffers from Alzheimer’s and often doesn’t know what’s going on. But that old song touched something deep inside her, bringing her, for just a moment, into the present. That’s some powerful stuff.
