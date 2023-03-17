Just hearing a song that I love can put me in a good mood. Hearing a song from my past can return me to the time and place that I first heard it. I’ve even read about a doctor that is proving music can affect your cardio-health… listening to music that relaxes you, makes the inner lining of your blood vessels more relaxed and opened up so they can better produce chemicals that protect your heart. Science says music can kill pain, reduce stress, better our brains, and actually change how we experience life.

I’m living proof. I went to Atlanta to get my root canal (my insurance only covers root canals that happen east of Douglasville). As I reclined in the chair, mouth pried open, trying not to think about the tray of drills and probes sitting next to my head, I noticed a pair of headphones hanging on my headrest. The nurse invited me to put them on and choose what kind of music I wanted to listen to. I chose something nice and easy… and am happy to say it had a calming effect on me. I do think they needed to continue that calming music therapy when it came time to write the check for the procedure. But long story short, the music worked to put me at ease during a very tense time.

