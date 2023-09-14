There’s a place right here in Carroll County that’s visited by travelers from all over the world. From as far away as New Zealand, textile and quilt fans pilgrimage to the Southeastern Quilt and Textile Museum to look at the past, present, and future of textile art and quilting.
“Just this week we have had visitors from Alabama, Missouri, Texas, North Carolina, and Alaska,” says Amy Loch, Assistant Director of the Southeastern Quilt and Textile Museum. “People who are interested in quilting and the textile arts will travel out of their way to visit here.”
The Southeastern Quilt and Textile Museum opened eleven years ago in a former cotton warehouse and boasts three galleries with classroom space. In the role of a preservationist, SQTM collects and shows a wide variety of quilts and textiles from the southeastern region, with new exhibits opening several times a year. The museum not only shows its own collection, but also brings traveling shows to Carrollton, allowing visitors unique opportunities to see the works of regionally and nationally known textile artists. These exhibits change every three months.
Currently, in Galleries I & II, the museum is showing the work and quilt collection of “The Quilt Lady” Tommie Freeman, who is a long-time resident of Carroll County and a local quilting legend. Her collection tells the story of a life lived around the love of quilts. Her exhibit will be open through September 27.
Amy Loch explained the growing popularity of quilting. “It is a fascinating art form which has evolved from an essential skill to a category of art all its own. When you think about the origins of quilting, at its core, it was a way to use whatever fabrics and materials were available to keep people warm. Over the years it evolved into a valued art form with numerous patterns and styles and today’s modern quilts can be entirely free-form. People have been sharing quilts for generations from sewing circles, to quilt shows, and museums. Even though quilting continues to evolve what remains constant is quilting is a way to bring people together through community, art, and storytelling.”
The museum doesn’t just display quilts, it collects and exhibits all kinds of textile arts. In Gallery III, Salley Mavor: Bedtime Stitches displays of the original artwork for Mavor’s latest book, My Bed: Enchanting Ways to Fall Asleep around the World. The series of sculptural embroideries celebrates cultural differences and highlight the universal theme of children sleeping safely in their beds.
Each scene is made with a variety of materials, including fabric, beads, wire, and found objects, with techniques that the artist developed during her extensive career. Salley feels a great responsibility to connect with children through picture books and create their first introduction to art. Adults appreciate her labor-intensive and inventive approach to illustrating. There is something for all to experience, young and old, as viewers travel the world through the pages of this remarkable book. Bedtime Stiches will be on display until September 16, 2023.
Beginning on Sept 30th visitors will be delighted by Installation Artist Susan Lenz’s work as she transforms the museum galleries into a vintage textile immersion. Her work Cocoon creates a giant enclosure made from the treasured linens and textiles of people from the past. Embroirdered napkins, wedding gowns, and gloves worn to Sunday school, all these special pieces were made by unknown people, but represent important moments in their lives. By connecting these materials by hand and by machine, Susan Lenz connects the history of each piece and sculpts it into a unique experience that will evoke the memories and stories of a viewer’s own past. Her work The Clothes Line draws attention to the benefits of line drying, the need for household energy conservation, and the beauty of doing things “by hand.”
Amy Loch, Assistant Director of the museum looks forward to greeting visitors to these thought-provoking exhibits but adds that the museum not only offers the enjoyment of seeing the work of artists, “The museum also offers a wide variety of classes and programs for local residents to explore the textile arts — everything from beginning sewing to advanced quilting and needlework classes. The museum also features a Summer Quilt Camp for children to learn about quilting with a personal mentor.”
Amy Loch describes this educational outreach as an important part of the Southeastern Quilt and Textile Museum’s mission. “Textile arts are continually evolving and are an art form that connects the past with the future. A person who works with textile arts has a special appreciation for the time and skill required to produce heirloom textiles and textiles of all styles continue to inspire new generations of future quilters.”
