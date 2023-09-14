There’s a place right here in Carroll County that’s visited by travelers from all over the world. From as far away as New Zealand, textile and quilt fans pilgrimage to the Southeastern Quilt and Textile Museum to look at the past, present, and future of textile art and quilting.

“Just this week we have had visitors from Alabama, Missouri, Texas, North Carolina, and Alaska,” says Amy Loch, Assistant Director of the Southeastern Quilt and Textile Museum. “People who are interested in quilting and the textile arts will travel out of their way to visit here.”

Did You Know?

Southeastern Quilt and Textile Museum

306 Bradley Street, Carrollton, Georgia

Tuesday-Saturday: 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Admission $5.00