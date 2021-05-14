When House Republicans cancelled Liz Cheney from her leadership position, they turned on their own. The flap made me wonder what animals practice cannibalism. With Google, answers to life’s mysteries are at my fingertips.
The practice of eating one’s own species is a common interaction in the animal kingdom and has been recorded in more than 1,500 species. Prairie dogs are generally vegetarian, but can participate in cannibal behavior. Hamsters, too. Pigs are known to commit infanticide, and hedgehogs eat their babies sometimes. Rabbits are cannibals. Some praying mantises eat their partner.
Human cannibalism is well documented, both in ancient and in recent times.
These facts remind us that people are animals, and Republican behavior is not an anomaly. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was caught on mic saying he’d “had it” with House Conference Chairwoman Cheney, disparaging her before an interview on “Fox & Friends.” During the interview, McCarthy said members of his caucus were “concerned” about Cheney’s ability to carry out her responsibilities as House Republican Conference chairwoman.
“I have heard from members concerned about her ability to carry out the job as conference chair — to carry out the message,” McCarthy said. “We all need to be working as one if we’re able to win the majority.”
To be ousted from Republican leadership, you’d think Cheney committed a heinous crime or embarrassed her Party by cheating or lying. No. She just told the truth, and defended that truth to no avail.
Unless they’re trapped in a web of conspiracy theories, everyone recognizes Joe Biden won the presidential election. Not Donald Trump.
After his latest assertion that the 2020 presidential election was “fraudulent,” Cheney was quick to respond on Twitter. She said the election was not stolen and “anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system.”
The system is already poisoned as demonstrated by the bizarre presidential election re-count in Maricopa County, Arizona. Under the auspices of Cyber Ninjas, an obscure firm hired by Republican state senators, the silly name and wacky re-count tactics sound like an SNL skit.
Cheney wrote in a Washington Post opinion, “The Republican Party is at a turning point, and Republicans must decide whether we are going to choose truth and fidelity to the Constitution. The question before us now is whether we will join Trump’s crusade to delegitimize and undo the legal outcome of the 2020 election, with all the consequences that might have. History is watching. Our children are watching.”
At the annual retreat for the American Enterprise Institute conservative think tank on Sea Island, Cheney said her party should not “whitewash” the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and Trump’s role in fomenting it. “What he did on Jan. 6 is a line that cannot be crossed.”
Few Republicans defended Cheney.
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) tweeted, “Every person of conscience draws a line beyond which they will not go: Liz Cheney refuses to lie.” Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) told the National Press Club, “… what she is being removed for is making it uncomfortable and being consistent, and God bless her for having the consistency to tell the truth.”
On this page last week, columnist Michael Reagan wrote, “I agree with Rep. Liz Cheney when she says Trump has to get over Nov. 3. He lost. It’s over. Given his ego and need to make headlines every day, I don’t think he’ll be able to shut up about the past and look to the future. But Republicans in federal and state office have to stop buying in to “The Big Lie” to make Trump happy with them.”
After Cheney failed to rule out a potential presidential run when asked by reporters, Trump said, “Liz Cheney is a warmongering fool who has no business in Republican Party leadership. We want leaders who believe in the Make America Great Again movement and prioritize the values of America First.”
Translation: We want leaders who are loyal to him.
Fealty to Trump might be willful blindness. Maybe Republicans believe in their heart of hearts that Trump received more votes and won, despite evidence to the contrary. Maybe fear makes them ignore reality and pander to Trump’s base in order to hold onto their elected positions. Maybe a lie told often enough sounds like truth.
In the race to be Trumpier than thou, Republicans flock to Mar-A-Lago to kiss his ring. Political pilgrims include House Minority Leader McCarthy, Minority Whip Steve Scalise and House Republicans Marjorie Taylor Greene, Madison Cawthorn, Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz. Also flocking are hopefuls vying for election, including Vernon Jones, the pro-Trump former Democratic state representative who recently announced he’s challenging Gov. Brian Kemp in 2022.
I’ve “had it” with McCarthy and Republicans who would rather support the lie than acknowledge the truth. I’m “concerned” about their ability to carry out the responsibilities of their oath to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Without truth to light the way, America’s future looks dim.
