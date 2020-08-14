The adventure called life yields uncertainty. Normal times are increasingly hard to remember but traditions remain. Despite rocky school closures last Spring, some things never change, like rituals for college students.
Last weekend, local news brimmed with pictures of teens at the dawn of their future moving into dormitories, parents, and suitcases in tow. Behind every pair of hopeful eyes was the story of a journey. That was once me and once my children. Here’s my daughter’s tale.
Sommer visited Hampton University with her father in the fall and returned wide-eyed with glee. She’d found ivy halls to spend the next four years and her excitement spilled everywhere. That changed in May when she received her acceptance letter to the school, her first choice.
Reality set in. Seven hours away was too far to come home on weekends. She wasn’t ready to leave the nest only to return for major holidays and summertime. In an attack of cold feet, she proclaimed, “I’m not going to college.”
She was teary, but I was stronger and told her, “You will go to college and you have to attend a school out of the county.” Over the years, her retelling of that moment was the dramatic, “Mom kicked me out of the house.” Tomayto, tomahto.
With an impressive GPA and last-minute scrambling, she was able to follow five members of her crew and her boyfriend to the state university in Greensboro, 90 minutes away, and barely out of the county. She could come home any weekend she pleased. Her father could stop by her college on his way to Raleigh during trips for frequent State Bar business and take her and friends to dinner, or take her shopping. She needed closeness to family and home and was not yet ready to fly the coop.
I often tell that story to parents. The moral is: young’uns will leave home when they’re ready. And leave Sommer did. The day she graduated from college she announced she was moving to London. Foreshadowing things to come in her style, she gave me a Rand McNally World Atlas.
Her father and I dropped her off at the airport and left her at the gate. He took my arm and said, “Don’t look back.” That was a good call because my eyes overflowed with tears.
When I got home I looked at the atlas and saw where Sommer would fly over the Atlantic Ocean at night. More tears came. After I fell to my knees I woke up everyone I knew and asked them to pray for her safe travel.
I didn’t sleep and worried vicariously mile by mile. The next morning I called the agency that found housing for Sommer and inquired whether she had checked in. A lady with a proper British accent said, “She just walked in the door!”
Sommer was surprised and relieved to hear my voice. She was in a strange city, arrived exhausted with her luggage nowhere in sight and someone gave her counterfeit money. By the next day, she’d mastered the Underground Tube like an old pro.
Sixty countries and six continents later she’s made a hobby of collecting passport stamps. She and her crew have held pajama parties all over the world.
Sommer lives and works in Washington, D. C. and can’t wait to leave town when the weekend comes. That stopped in March when the COVID virus slowed travel to a crawl. Grounded against her will until a few weeks ago, she was finally tired of clipped wings and was ready to venture forth.
Her U. S. passport no longer assures open arms at every port. Countries don’t want us to bring our virus to their shores — they have enough of their own. Her first challenge was find a country that still welcomes visitors from America.
She and a friend spent the weekend at a beach-front resort on the island of San Lucia. The Tourism Authority guided her preparation. She needed written proof of a negative COVID-19 test within seven days of arrival. That meant taking the test and receiving the results. With cases surging and backlogs for testing at astronomical levels, she hedged her bets and took two tests the week before she left. St. Lucia also required visitors to submit a Pre-Arrival Registration Form online, negative results emailed to the appropriate authorities prior to her visit, and physical copies of these documents when she landed.
Tourists were required to wear masks during the flight, in the airport, and in taxis. After landing, Sommer was taken to a triage area where government personnel in full PPE collected the required documents and took her temperature. After clearing customs, she took a government-approved taxi for transport to her COVID-approved resort. The measures were complicated but made her feel safe.
Those hopeful college students will make memories. They might even embellish their stories. With any luck, their journey will soon be virus-free, and they will have tales to tell.
