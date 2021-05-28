You’re the first to know about the gift I’m giving my daughter for her 40th birthday. Sommer Joy doesn’t expect this present, which makes it a surprise. I’m sharing my idea and hope you use it. If you do, Sommer will perform a good deed by proxy.
My gift is adaptable, because you can tailor it for any loved one. It works for your daughter or son, wife or husband, mother or father. One size fits all. A graduate will appreciate your thoughtfulness.
My gift is priceless, because the recipient will treasure it. My gift is all-purpose, but unique — you won’t see it anywhere else. It’s the best present I ever gave Sommer. Thank you for your patience, as I build suspense.
I’ve given Sommer memorable presents.
The first Christmas she lived in Washington, DC, I bought her what I thought she needed. Like any mother concerned about her daughter’s safety in a big city, I gave her a stun gun. She never used it. When friends visited, they laughed when they saw it charging. Several asked her to use the weapon on them for kicks. She declined, as any lawyer or sane person would.
When I thought about the possibility of my daughter using a stun gun, I prayed she wouldn’t find herself that close to a predator. But I wanted her armed, so the next Christmas I gave her a can of mace.
A couple of years into writing this column, an employee at Ingles approached me in the produce department. He recognized me by the photo that runs with my column and struck up a conversation. He read the paper and liked it when I wrote about my family. He told me about his daughter and how accomplished she was.
I thought about him when I audited classes at UWG. Professors confirmed my instinct that writers write about what they know.
Sommer came into the world Wednesday, June 3 at 2 a.m.; it was the middle of the week, middle of the year and middle of the night. She was born on the same hospital shift as her brother Kaliq. A delivery room nurse asked me, “Weren’t you just here last year?” No, it had been 22 months.
She was a considerate fetus and didn’t make herself known until her “quickening” awakened me, and I almost fell out of bed. Two days later, my obstetrician determined I was 22 weeks along. He couldn’t understand why I didn’t know I was with child. I explained that I’d just stopped nursing baby No. 1, was trying to lose weight, blah, blah, blah. The scolding doctor said I was too intelligent not to have known. The good news was I was half-way finished with the pregnancy.
Since the beginning, Sommer has been entertaining. While her brother walked at 10 months, she waited 15 months. One day, while I braided her hair, she sat on the floor between my feet, jumped up, bypassed walking and started running. I chased her around the room with the comb and brush, because we had an event to attend.
Sommer was an influencer before the so-called job had a name. She was 3, the only Black girl in her preschool, and wore barrettes on her braids. Her white classmates asked their moms to make their hair look like Sommer’s.
She wanted to work in a bank, because “that’s where the money is.” Her grandmother bought dresses with bows at the neck, and Sommer looked like a banker when she carried her little book bag.
That was the year she survived the worst outcome of chickenpox encephalitis in what her doctor called a miracle. My husband and I resisted clothing her in bubble wrap to protect her, as I wanted to do. Instead, we let her grow wings. That resulted in 67 passport stamps and counting, as she travels the world.
I am a fan of David Letterman’s Top 10 lists, but need to go bigger. When I reflect on Sommer’s four decades on Earth, I make note of her bravery, intelligence, talents, adventurous spirit, loyalty to friends, compassion toward others and belief in herself. She’s fun and funny. And like her name, she’s a joy.
I hope the reveal is worth the wait. No drum roll is necessary to announce that my present for Sommer is this greeting: “Happy Birthday World’s Best Daughter! 40 reasons I love you — one for every year!”
Compiling her list didn’t take long. It’s like a highlight reel of her life. I cherish the opportunity to celebrate her birthday by acknowledging how Sommer makes the world a better place. The list reflects my pride in the woman she has become. Reading her gift will evoke memories and moisten her eyes. I teared up by the time I reached the last reason: “Because you are unique, one of a kind and YOU!”
There’s no time like the present to give someone you love this present. Make their day.
