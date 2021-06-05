I pretty much have life figured out, but there are things I don’t understand. Like: why people point lasers at airplanes; physical fights over mask-wearing rules; the thought process of Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-GA and why Senate Republicans chose power over country by refusing to vote for the bipartisan inquiry into the January 6 assault on the Capitol.
Senators weren’t even moved by pleas from a dead policeman’s mother and used the filibuster as their escape hatch. What were they were afraid to uncover? This is not the time for arcane rules or the time to placate Trump. Now is the time for all good men to come to the aid of their country. Senators didn’t come to our aid. It’s their sworn job, and they failed.
The Capitol hadn’t sustained so much damage since the British burned the landmark of democracy during the War of 1812. I watched the January insurrection unfold on television and know what I saw, in spite of deniers like Andrew Clyde, R-GA. He said people who broke into the Capitol were as docile as tourists. But, he’s captured on film helping barricade the House chamber door as rioters disrupted the joint session of Congress certifying the Electoral College vote.
Clyde said, “There was no insurrection. And to call it an insurrection, in my opinion, is a bold-faced lie. Watching the TV footage of those who entered the Capitol and walked through Statuary Hall showed people in an orderly fashion staying between the stanchions and ropes taking videos and pictures. You know, if you didn’t know the TV footage was a video from Jan. 6, you’d actually think it was a normal tourist visit.”
Balderdash! Normal tourists don’t leave $30 million in damages behind. Four people died, including a Georgia woman who was crushed in the crowd. How does Clyde, who represents Athens, explain that?
Add his gaslighting to what I don’t understand. Clyde and fellow doubters can’t make me question my reality. GOP senators feared an inquiry, and I want to know why.
According to a Quinnipiac University national poll, while lawmakers were divided over whether to form an independent 9/11 style commission to investigate January 6, a majority of Americans (55%) said they view the events as an attack on democracy that should never be forgotten, while 39% said too much is being made of the events and it is time to move on. There were stark political divides on this question.
I can move on from a bad haircut, but not from an insurrection. I wasn’t born yesterday. Somebody knows who has blood on their hands, and
I can’t and won’t move on without answers.
Less than an hour after House Republicans ousted Liz Cheney from her role in conference leadership for criticizing Trump, they sought to recast the insurrection, with rioters assuming the role of victims. Paul Gosar, R-AZ, argued there was something unseemly about federal law enforcement seeking the public’s help in tracking down individuals for whom there’s photo and video evidence of potential violations of federal law.
“Outright propaganda and lies are being used to unleash the national security state against law-abiding U.S. citizens, especially Trump voters. The FBI is fishing through homes of veterans and citizens with no criminal record and restricting the liberties of individuals that have never been accused of a crime,” Gosar said. “The government has even enlisted Americans to turn in their own neighbors.”
The FBI is just doing their job. If I recognized one of the lawbreakers, I’d drop a dime on them. They attempted to overturn the election and install the loser against the will of the people. Deny that, and you live in fantasyland.
Among the hundreds of alleged rioters arrested, some have served or are currently serving in the U.S. military. Many of them, including Maj. Christopher Warnagiris, were turned in by people they know. A former coworker contacted the FBI after seeing Warnagiris’ picture on the internet, and a current co-worker at his military base confirmed his identity from photos of the Marine.
Warnagiris is charged with federal offenses that include assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; and obstruction of justice, among other charges. Photos show a man authorities believe to be Warnagiris pushing through a door at the Capitol and helping others gain entry. When an officer attempted to shove him out of the doorway after ordering him to move, Warnagiris pushed the officer back in a struggle for command of the doorway.
I don’t want ditzsy denials from politicians. I want the Capitol attackers identified and to face justice. I want guilty parties prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Make an example of them. Make it harder for their insanity to regroup and reemerge.
Mitch McConnell and his cowardly cohorts so eager to keep power that they ignore truth and try to re-write history are on the wrong side of history. Shame on them.
