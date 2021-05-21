Two weeks ago, my love-hate relationship with computers devolved into loathe-hate. I emailed a column, and my editor didn’t receive it. I checked “Sent,” and that file had disappeared.
After weeks of rain, I wondered if Zeus, the Greek storm god, zapped a lightning bolt at my laptop from his perch on Mount Olympus just for fun. I had a ghost in my machine — consciousness carried in a physical entity — per the description of philosopher Rene Descartes.
The physical entity was “buffering.” When I tried to stream, I got the visual annoyance of a spinning circle. I had someone empty my cache, pronounced “cash” and not to be confused with “cachet,” which means prestige. Buffering persisted.
Those glitches reminded me of this Aug. 5, 2012 column, one of my earliest:
I didn’t get the technology gene
A recent “Morning Joe” panel included musician Graham Nash, and the discussion was whether the music industry could survive Spotify. I’m proud of my pop culture knowledge, but I’d never heard of it.
Research revealed the Swedish music streaming service, launched in the U. S. in 2011, provided access to millions of songs. The debate is about money, and the stakeholder on the losing end is the artist. When the dust settles, we might have a new way to listen to music. Remember Napster?
I want to bring back vinyl. Records, or analogue music, produce a warmer, richer sound than digital audio. When our turntable broke, my funny children tried to convince me the last man who knew how to repair it was dead. Message received; time to get up to speed. I’m old school and want to conserve resources. Reports about conditions in factories that manufacture Apple products confirm my suspicion there are unseen costs to our never-ending want for the latest shiny object. I don’t need the latest. Take my laptop, please. I inherited it from my daughter when she graduated from law school. The right/left click function is broken, there’s no sound, and the period key is missing, so I use the black rubber dot that was under it. When I took the laptop to Staples to get virus protection, laughter ensued. My family laughs at me too, because we have a tradition of technology excellence.
My brother was a recent college graduate in 1972, when he worked for IBM on the Cash Issuing Terminal Project, known today as the ATM (Automated Teller Machine). Bob, an Electrical Engineering major, was part of a team that evaluated the design concept, prototype model, and first manufactured unit. They tested the product’s ability to dispense the correct amount of money in heat and humidity, cold, dry, and electrostatic conditions that simulated lightning strikes. The product was sold to Diebold Corporation, the name seen on the machines today.
At eleven, Bob was inspired by Uncle James, who gave him books on math and science. Uncle James was an Electronic Engineer for the U. S. Army Signal Research and Development Laboratory. His work was classified Top Secret, but we know he designed: equipment to monitor and track space vehicles and for the Tele Star and Courier satellites; communication equipment for the B-52; a system so signals from subs couldn’t be tracked and a lightweight Atomic Clock which sliced seconds into near-infinitesimal parts for field use in guiding missiles.
Uncle James was trained in meteorology and did graduate work at NYU, Columbia and MIT. He helped design the first telephone systems for Kuwait and Saudi Arabia and travelled around the world with the Secretary of Defense.
It’s hard to believe I belong to the same gene pool as these guys!
I only got a cell phone five years ago. En route to Georgia for the birth of a grandchild, I stopped to update my daughter on travel progress, calling Sommer at midnight from a truck stop phone booth on the outskirts of Atlanta. She was horrified and sent me her cell phone the next day. My exit from the Stone Age wasn’t a sprint, but a waltz.
Gadgets don’t impress me, and I see the profit motive behind built-in obsolescence. Those who pay more to be an early adopter often find the 2.0 version on the market by Christmas. I’m not on Facebook or Linked-in, never tweet or text, and don’t own an I-anything. #lostcause. I happily sit on the bottom rung of the technology ladder, sending cards and letters to friends via U. S. mail. When a sudden movement causes the rubber period to fall on the carpet, I laugh. The world needs more laughter. Bob thinks it’s shameful that I write with broken-down equipment. If Uncle James were alive, he’d joke about it. Sommer, who thinks I’m quirky, wishes I’d accept her gift of a new laptop. I refuse, because this one still works. And the slow death makes a good story.
Update: I’ve since bought two laptops and remain on first name basis with Staples’ tech squad.
