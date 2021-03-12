Disagreements over politics can tear families apart.
When the Republican Party censured, condemned and sought to purge leaders not in lockstep with Donald Trump, six-term Illinois congressman Adam Kinzinger emerged No. 1 enemy. The centrist Republican, who has ambitions that extend beyond the conservative district he serves, called for Trump’s removal from office after a mob of his supporters attacked the Capitol.
One of Trump’s rare Republican critics, Kinzinger was unwelcome in his party. In his family, some disowned him. Two days after he voted to impeach Trump, 11 members of his family sent him a handwritten two-page letter, saying he was in cahoots with “the devil’s army” for making a public break with the president.
“Oh my, what a disappointment you are to us and to God!” said the letter addressed to Kinzinger, the word “disappointment” underlined three times and “God” underlined once. “You go against your Christian principles and join the 'devil’s army' (Democrats and the fake news media). It is now most embarrassing to us that we are related to you. You have embarrassed the Kinzinger family name!”
The author of the letter was Karen Otto, Kinzinger’s cousin, who paid $7 to send it by certified mail to Kinzinger’s father — to make sure the congressman would see it. She also sent copies to Republicans across Illinois, including other members of the state’s congressional delegation. His relatives took their beef with the congressman into the public square, in an open letter published by The New York Times.
“I wanted Adam to be shunned,” Otto said in an interview.
Divisive times don’t need "Family Feud;" we need healing.
I am not, nor have I ever been, on Team Trump. I didn’t know that enlisted me in the devil’s army. My first question is always, “What will I wear?” So I wonder what Lucifer’s uniforms look like. They must be the color of Red Dye No. 2, the cheap, tasteless substance that causes cancer in female rats. Our boots are probably steel-toed, spiked brogans. Our weapons are surely pitchforks.
Enough of this flight of fancy; I’m a soldier in the army of the sane.
It’s a contradiction in terms, but I hate Otto’s intolerance. My disgust reminds me of Andy Rooney, the late CBS “60 Minutes” commentator. He was a curmudgeon who voiced strong views on things big and small, important and trivial. He hated everything, from war to cotton balls in aspirin bottles and apostrophes in contractions. His dour demeanor warned viewers that he was not a happy camper.
I’m channeling my inner Rooney with a list of pet peeves that rub me the wrong way. I will gladly shun the following individuals:
People who don’t vote, because they shirk their responsibility as a citizen.
People who don’t like dogs, because I don’t trust anyone who doesn’t like man’s best friend.
People who litter, because if you don’t respect the planet, I don’t even want to know you.
People who are always late, because punctuality is the courtesy of kings.
People who don’t write thank-you notes, because kindness should be acknowledged.
QAnon-ers, because though diversity of thought is welcome, their crazy is a bridge too far.
The misfits who stormed the Capitol, because those deplorables are unpatriotic.
Florida governor Ron DeSantis, because he prioritized rich people to receive COVID shots.
I might drop family members from my Christmas card list if they disagree with me politically, but I wouldn’t shun them. Shunning is emotional terrorism.
A friend who lives in Phoenix is being shunned. The first time she visited me in Charlotte, I took her to dinner at Carpe Diem, my favorite eatery. The update on her life lasted long after waiters cleared our table.
My friend’s tale saddened me. After her divorce, she left The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, known as the Mormon Church. It’s the church she was raised in, and where she raised her five children.
She described the pain of losing close friendships and associations. Friends she’d known all her life stopped talking to her. I consoled her over glasses of wine until the restaurant closed and locked the door.
Shunning, a mechanism of social control, is related to exile and banishment. The practice is based on social isolation or separation. When my friend talked about how much it hurt to be shunned, all I could offer was my ears to listen and my shoulder to cry on.
Life is tough enough. We should be kind to others.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.