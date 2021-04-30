Some tragedies share similarities. Comparisons exist between Iceland’s erupting volcano and the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of murdering George Floyd. His death created anger that burned hot and exploded. The volcano, one of nature’s most violent events, mirrored man-made violence that made Floyd take his final breaths.
Like Geldingadalir’s volcano forced a rupture in the Earth’s crust, Floyd’s death ruptured our social fabric and erupted into world-wide protests; some protests erupted into riots. Volcanic ash is debris that’s a mixture of rock, mineral, and glass particles expelled during an eruption. Ashes litter the landscape like damage from riots litters the streets.
Martin Luther King called riots “the language of the unheard.”
Pressures start underground where tectonic plates diverge or converge. The Earth is divided into plates which float on and travel independently over the mantle of Earth’s interior. Much of the seismic activity occurs at the boundaries of these plates. That sounds like a metaphor for elements in society that rub against each other, causing friction when they meet in stressful situations — like the police and those they are sworn to protect but sometimes have to arrest.
Floyd’s arrest went horribly wrong. Chauvin kneeled on his neck and pressed the life out of him. The torture played out in plain sight and was captured on a cell phone camera like a snuff film. Whether a training failure or a rogue cop is an answer lurking beneath the surface. Chauvin’s actions weren’t spontaneous. He applied pressure for 9 minutes and 29 seconds.
The trial riveted the country. Tension from anticipating the verdict was palpable. My family’s predictions were based on our professional experiences.
My daughter Sommer, a lawyer and administrative judge for six years, watched my ex-husband Calvin draft jury instructions when he was a Superior Court judge. My son Kaliq, a sergeant with the Atlanta Police Department for 16 years, has made thousands of arrests. My background in Sociology compels me to question why people act the way they do.
We don’t always agree. We have strong opinions, defend them and give no quarter. We hold fast to our position ‘til the cows come home or the sun comes up, whichever comes first.
I asked Sommer what she thought would happen. She said, “The jury knows what they saw. They don’t need to make it more complicated than that.” I vowed to wear my red “I can’t breathe” tee shirt until. That preposition came sooner than expected.
Jurors deliberated for more than 10 hours over two days before arriving at their decision. When they pronounced Chauvin guilty on three counts of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, Floyd’s family and everyone who wanted justice erupted in celebration. Relief flowed like lava. If a ruling had been rendered that defied common sense, protests might have displayed disapproval.
The Murphy Four agreed the jury got it right. There’s little satisfaction, because the verdict registers just one beep on the EKG of accountability. The next time, fairness might flatline, as it has time after time in similar situations. Calvin said, “I’m waiting for the sentencing.”
The nation received some closure from the outcome, but it’s hard to be too rejoiceful. History illustrates closure is a mirage that moves out of our grasp the closer we think we’re getting. One conviction can’t fix systemic problems, nor does it address the demands to reform policing in order to prevent more cases like this from happening.
Mixing metaphors, the issues surrounding Floyd’s death are a plethora of third rails some journalists wouldn’t touch with a ten-foot pole. Not “New York Times” columnist Charles Blow. This week, on “CBS Sunday Morning”, he said Floyd’s murder reminded him of Emmitt Till, the 14-year old Black boy who was brutally killed in 1955. Despite overwhelming evidence, there were no convictions. Rev. Jesse Jackson has called the travesty “The Big Bang of the Civil Rights Movement.”
Over 65 years later, Chauvin’s conviction means justice would not be mocked. Blow calls this “The Big Bang of 2020’s racial reckoning.” He said, “This time, history would not be repeated. With Big Bangs, universes of possibilities are born. With George Floyd’s murder, justice was among them.”
In 1963, the prescient essayist and social critic James Baldwin wrote the Black slave’s song lyric, “God gave Noah the rainbow sign. No more water, the fire next time.” It was a warning for Americans to come to terms with their race problem, or it would only get worse.
Murphy can be reached at shareyouropinions@yahoo.com.
