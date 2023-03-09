Well, today is my birthday, bless my pea-pickin’ heart. No need to make a fuss, because it’s not of the utmost importance to anyone other than me. I’m old enough to be glad I have left about as many lying in front of me as those that lie behind me. Seriously.

I mean, it’s not like I’m 10 anymore, when my Granny would shuffle back-and-forth in her pink house shoes between her old GE range and the mahogany kitchen table to dump an innumerable amount of homemade tea cakes hot from a well-worn cooking pan. Back then, I’d sneak one or two, before she would cover them with a dish cloth. (She always used the one that had “Bless this house” embroidered in bold blue and black letters.)

