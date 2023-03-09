Well, today is my birthday, bless my pea-pickin’ heart. No need to make a fuss, because it’s not of the utmost importance to anyone other than me. I’m old enough to be glad I have left about as many lying in front of me as those that lie behind me. Seriously.
I mean, it’s not like I’m 10 anymore, when my Granny would shuffle back-and-forth in her pink house shoes between her old GE range and the mahogany kitchen table to dump an innumerable amount of homemade tea cakes hot from a well-worn cooking pan. Back then, I’d sneak one or two, before she would cover them with a dish cloth. (She always used the one that had “Bless this house” embroidered in bold blue and black letters.)
Myra Beth claims my Granny spoiled me. As the only grandson of our particular branch of Biddles, I plead the 5th.
Back to my birthday. Dang it, y’all, I’m getting old. I’m as serious as all get out. For the first time, the daughter of two former students is sitting in my 2nd floor classroom at Central High. I’ve had gout and hypertension due to years of fried chicken grease deposits coursing through my veins. I learned the lyrics to Conway and Loretta’s You’re the Reason our Kids are Ugly by rewinding an 8-track. I was making a mess of my baby britches during the Ford administration.
Anyway, birthdays just aren’t the same anymore. My memory is still as sharp as a tack, though. I can still close my eyes and visualize playing with my Hot Wheels during a sweltering July day beneath my Paw-Paw and Granny’s maple tree in the front yard. The upraised root system made for the finest roads. I also recall having Luke Skywalker in his X-Wing battling Darth Vader and the Empire underneath an oval-shaped trampoline that Santa Claus left in my backyard one Christmas.
Then there’s the innumerable times I mimicked Dale Murphy’s batting stance, while my Dad tossed baseballs underhanded to my right, and I swung for the fences. In this case, the fence was made up of a pine thicket of tall, gently-swaying Georgia pines a few hundred feet away.
Sweat dripped from the bill of my cap, my mouth gushed from a wad of Big League Chew. I was full of snips and snails and puppy dog tails, and Atlanta Braves right fielder Dale Bryan Murphy was my sports hero.
And speaking of birthdays, there was this one birthday — a birthday nine years ago — that I didn’t need to close my eyes and imagine, for Dale Murphy — “Murph” as I called him — was coming to Carrollton! It was going to be the grand opening of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.
You see, aside from perhaps deep-battered fried chicken and the love of a good dog, the only two things that I know Southern folks my age love more would be discount bargain stores and, well, Dale Murphy.
That morning I arrived a bit before 5:00 a.m. and was, believe it or not, the 3rd person in line. I mean, you can’t make that up. Myra Beth accompanied me. While waiting in line during the next three hours, I closed my eyes and memories of my Dad carrying me to games at Fulton County Stadium as a kid flooded to the forefront of my mind. The voices of Skip, Pete, and Ernie on the Superstation as they called the play-by-play, are as crisp today in my memories as they were then.
General admission in those days got you a seat anywhere in the place, where you would sit shirtless and stew. You see, those dog days of summer often found the Braves dead last. But, it didn’t matter, not to me anyway. It was America’s player on America’s team.
Better yet, Murph was MY player on MY team.
Before I knew it, the Ollie’s folks let us in, and our line weaved its way to the rear of the store, where Murph was patiently waiting. I, on the other hand, was about as patient as a sack of wet cats.
Then, just like that, it was as if I had closed my eyes and was ten again.
I approached Murph with my 30-year-old Power Alley poster, one that Nike had put out in his heyday back in the mid-80’s. It’s as big as the front end of a Pontiac Bonneville. My hero extended his hand to me as I approached:
“Hello,” my voice cracked, “I have this poster,” I said, as I handed the still cellophane-wrapped poster to him, while formally forgetting to introduce myself.
“Wow! You mean your wife has allowed you to keep this poster this long?” he chuckled, and pointed towards Myra Beth.
He held my poster up to the crowd and asked them if anyone knew the guy. I told him that my sweet Myra Beth would allow me to hang it in the living room above the fireplace.
“Ha! Don’t count on that one,” he exclaimed, as he started to sign my poster. He paused. The Sharpie was bone dry.
What followed was, quite simply, fortuitous. I had my hero all to myself for what seemed like a full nine-innings, while the Ollie’s folks scrounged around for an adequate Sharpie. Dale Murphy and I talked about our kids, life, and, of course, baseball. I was walking in high cotton.
Eventually, they found Murph a Sharpie and he signed my poster. I had to bid my hero farewell.
“Thank you so much for talking to me! You are my hero!”
“Gee, thanks, young man! I enjoyed it! It was my honor!” he humbly replied.
The Modern Baseball Era Committee has not seen fit to elect him into the baseball Hall of Fame. They don’t know Murph like I do. They never mimicked his swing as a kid in their backyards. Never saw him do his thing at Fulton County Stadium or on the Superstation. Never lived and died with every swing of his bat. Never swapped stories with him at a grand opening of Ollie’s Bargain Store while waiting on a new Sharpie.
Oh, but sure as shooting, I have.
For the record book, Murph was right. Myra Beth still has not allowed me to hang my autographed Power Alley poster over our living room fireplace. But that doesn’t keep me from seeing him in my imagination. Perhaps this year for my 47th birthday, I’ll just sit back, close my eyes, and be ten again, and recall that day nine years ago when I met my hero in the flesh. Larger than life. Larger than the Superstation itself.
My hero, Dale Murphy, checks all the boxes in my hall of fame, and, well, that’s enough for me.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.