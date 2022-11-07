A Villa Rica man wanted for allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend in Douglas County last week was out on bond after being charged with raping the woman earlier this year.
Harold Dakers, 34, is wanted by Douglas County Sheriff’s Office for his alleged involvement in the murder of Kaleshia Lyons, the mother of his son.
Dakers was released on a $25,000 bond issued on Oct. 13 for the alleged rape, aggravated assault, and false imprisonment of the same victim, according to Carroll County Court documents.
According to the Villa Rica Police Department at the time of rape, on June 19, officers were notified that an incident had occurred at the Hampton Court Apartments on Industrial Boulevard. During the June investigation, Villa Rica Det. Matthew Weingarten was able to determine that Lyons had been choked to the point of unconsciousness while Dakers was allegedly demanding the passcode for her cell phone.
Dakers forced himself upon the victim, raping her, before he allowed her to leave, according to Villa Rica police.
According to Carroll County court records, Dakers was indicted Aug. 19 on the rape, aggravated assault and false imprisonment charges.
Judge Allen B. Keeble, who is from Troup County and was filling in for Judge Bill Hamrick on the Coweta Circuit, granted Dakers a $25,000 bond under the condition that he have no contact with Lyons and that arrangements for their minor child be made through his parents.
According to Coweta Circuit District Attorney Herb Cranford, his office “opposed the bond granted in this case.”
“We argued for his bond to be denied,” Cranford said.
The case from this June incident is still active and open.
At press time, Dakers was last seen Monday morning at CVS Pharmacy in Villa Rica, according to authorities.
