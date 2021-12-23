A multi-vehicle chase Thursday afternoon involving the Georgia State Patrol and Carroll County Sheriff’s Office resulted in a natural gas line break.
According to a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, the chase happened at approximately 1:42 p.m. near Villa Forest Mobile Home Park south of the City of Villa Rica and I-20.
The chase resulted in one of the fleeing vehicles crashing into the mobile home site, and the other vehicle crashing into a natural gas line.
No injuries were reported at this from any of the involved parties. However, Carroll County Fire Rescue was on the scene to conduct evacuations of the area.
Highway 61, north of Sandhill was reported closed to all through traffic until further notice as a result of the gas line break.
