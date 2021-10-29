A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 near the Waco exit on Thursday resulted in minor injuries.
According to a preliminary report by the Georgia State Patrol, troopers from Post 29 in Paulding County were dispatched shortly after 8 p.m. to mile marker seven to investigate a multi-vehicle crash.
According to GSP, a Honda Civic was traveling west on Interstate 20 when it hydroplaned, causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle then went off the roadway and onto the north shoulder.
Troopers said that while the vehicle was on the shoulder, the driver of the Civic struck a guardrail, which sent the vehicle back into the travel lanes on Interstate 20.
Once back in the travel lanes, the Civic was struck by a Nissan Altima, and then by a tractor trailer.
GSP said only minor injuries were reported by the drivers of the passenger vehicles. The crash is still under investigation.
