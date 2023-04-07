The West Georgia Technical College Foundation has announced that country singer-songwriter Michael Ray will perform at its 21st annual Black Tie & Boots concert. The event will be held on September 15, 2023, at West Georgia Technical College’s Murphy Campus in Waco.
Multi-platinum hitmaker Michael Ray has garnered four No. 1 songs: “Get to You,” “Think A Little Less,” “One That Got Away” and “Whiskey And Rain” and has performed at the Grand Ole Opry over 65 times. As a traditional country fan and cultured in ‘90s Country, Ray is heavily influenced by qualities found in both, noting heroes such as Gary Stewart, Earl Thomas Conley, Tim McGraw and Steve Wariner.
Besides boasting a talented headliner, Black Tie & Boots offers guests the opportunity to support the WGTC Foundation while enjoying dinner, drinks, and dancing. All proceeds of the event benefit WGTC Foundation’s mission that includes supporting its gap funding program, need-based student scholarships and general institutional needs of the College.
WGTC Foundation Executive Director Brittney Henderson said she’s thankful for the continued support that has made Black Tie & Boots a successful event over the past 20 years. Last year was the most profitable Black Tie & Boots event to date, with a net profit of over $150,000 in support provided to the WGTC Foundation.
“West Georgia Tech is so fortunate to have such influential community and business leaders as advocates and supporters,” Henderson said. “We work every day to ensure we are preparing tomorrow’s skilled employees to meet the needs of these businesses and industries. Black Tie & Boots, our signature annual gala, is one way for us to recognize and thank them for that support. With food, music, and fellowship, it’s a fun time for everyone.”
