Michael Ray

The West Georgia Technical College Foundation has announced that country singer-songwriter Michael Ray will perform at its 21st annual Black Tie & Boots concert. The event will be held on September 15, 2023, at West Georgia Technical College’s Murphy Campus in Waco.

Multi-platinum hitmaker Michael Ray has garnered four No. 1 songs: “Get to You,” “Think A Little Less,” “One That Got Away” and “Whiskey And Rain” and has performed at the Grand Ole Opry over 65 times. As a traditional country fan and cultured in ‘90s Country, Ray is heavily influenced by qualities found in both, noting heroes such as Gary Stewart, Earl Thomas Conley, Tim McGraw and Steve Wariner.

