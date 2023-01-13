Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers (Goodwill) is hosting a multi-employer hiring event at the Tabernacle Baptist Church in Carrollton on Thursday, January 19th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Walmart, Tanner Medical, Southwire and many more employers will be on site recruiting for over 1,000 positions. Job seekers should come dressed for success and ready to interview with multiple copies of their resumes in hand.
Also, individuals are also encouraged to visit the Goodwill Career Center to take advantage of free employment readiness training, computer access, educational assistance, skills workshops and more.
Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers (GoodwillSR) is one of 155 independent, community-based Goodwill nonprofits across the United States and Canada. GoodwillSR serves 50 counties throughout east Alabama and west Georgia and provide to spur job placement and economic stability in the communities that it serves.
The organization provides these and other programs thanks to the continued donations of giving patrons. The revenue generated in GoodwillSR stores funds the majority of its community services. For more information about Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers, visit www.goodwillsr.org.
