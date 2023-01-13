Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers (Goodwill) is hosting a multi-employer hiring event at the Tabernacle Baptist Church in Carrollton on Thursday, January 19th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Walmart, Tanner Medical, Southwire and many more employers will be on site recruiting for over 1,000 positions. Job seekers should come dressed for success and ready to interview with multiple copies of their resumes in hand.

