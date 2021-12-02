When I couldn’t immediately come up with a topic for this column, a question I sometimes get suddenly became the subject for the day. Folks ask how I decide what to write about, some of them while probably thinking, “Why in the world did he write that?! Couldn’t he come up with something else?”
On days when facing the editor’s deadline still with a blank screen and seemingly no direction of thought, I ask myself that question. When this happens, it is called writer’s block, and it happens to anyone who writes as a hobby or as a profession.
Starting with my high school newspaper, The Gold & Black, way back in 1966 at Carrollton High School, I have written literally hundreds of opinion articles.
For a time as sports writer and editor of what was then the Times-Free Press (Tuesdays) and The Carroll County Georgian (Thursdays) newspapers, I penned columns about local high school teams and players. Later, as a news writer and editor, my opinions in writing included a broader range of topics.
Since retirement, my commentaries have been mostly geared to recollections of my “growing up” days and general interest topics such as local history. This seems particularly fitting since, perhaps as a result of advancing age, memories are becoming a greater dimension of my life, and I have more history behind me than future ahead of me.
Sometimes, though, I think I may be remembering more what was told than actually being a part of it, but it can still help generate 600 or so words to fill this column of newspaper space.
These memories are also stirred and kindled in conversations with friends, especially my classmates from 55 years ago at CHS and those at my church. Some of my school friends and I have lunch together weekly and also participate in an annual camping trip to Cumberland Island where we mostly sit around the campfire and talk about where we were, where we are, how we got here and where we are going, which in some cases is mostly to doctor’s appointments.
For the most part, the stories are the same at each of these gatherings, though oftentimes remembered differently depending on who is telling them. But the retelling of some of the best times of our lives and stories of friends and events impacting our lives elicit a whirlwind of thoughts and emotions and sometimes an idea for a column that might be of general interest to readers.
Simple observation is another source of inspiration for the written word, seeing the little things that make life for all go around, or thinking of things we do in our household and wondering if it is just us, or does everyone experience the same notable or forgettable moments. For instance, does everyone have a little towel hanging on their stove door handle like we do? Am I the only one who informs the dogs how long I will be gone when I leave the house? Who else uses paper clips to keep cereal and chip bags closed?
At times, I also mention spiritual matters in these written undertakings, but do so humbly when I recognize my acute shortcomings and failures and how far I have been, am and always will be from perfection in this life.
As a firm believer in the sovereignty of God, I know He has a plan and purpose, so I write with a hope and a prayer that something penned here will be of benefit to at least one reader, if it is only a smile or two - or maybe just elicit the thought that, “Boy, he must have been out of something to write about.”.
