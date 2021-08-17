A fast start with the bats, and an offensive explosion pushed the Mt. Zion Eagles past Darlington 11-4.
"Early in our season we are trying to find our identity," Eagles coach Wade Cohen said. "Our ladies started putting some offense, defense and pitching together [Monday] at Darlington."
The Eagles got singles from Abby Todd and Emma Loveless to go along with some trouble on defense by the Lady Tigers. When the top of the first was done, the Eagles led 3-0. The lead didn't last long as Darlington scored three runs of their own in the bottom of the first.
An error scored three runs for Darlington.
The Eagles got back ahead in the second, thanks to another Darlington miscue in the field to go up 4-3.
But it was the fifth inning that put the game away for Mt. Zion.
Kamie Turner, Addison Corn, Chelsey Hogsed, Jordan Kierbow, and Todd, all knocked in runs in the fifth inning. When the Eagles were finished, they were up 11-3.
Loveless earned the victory on the rubber in what Cohen called a "great performance."
The righthander lasted seven innings, allowing seven hits and four runs while striking out five and walking one.
As a team, the Eagles racked up ten hits. Hogsed, Todd, and Corn got two hits each.
"Chelsey Hogsed continued to be our spark plug offensively," Cohen added.
While his team isn't a finished product defensively, Cohen said he believes they will continue to improve.
"Defensively we had a couple of miscues which led to all runs being unearned but also we had some great plays," Cohen said. "We are starting to get some players healthy which showed some promising signs [Monday]."
Rainy weather cancelled Tuesday's game against Chapel Hill.
